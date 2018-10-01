58 Crosses and Jewish Stars Raised in Las Vegas as City Marks 1 Year Since Massacre

Memorials are being held in Las Vegas on the one-year anniversary of the massacre that killed 58 people at a country music concert.

A carpenter who built 58 Christian memorial crosses and Jewish Stars of David in the aftermath of the massacre has returned to Vegas to honor the victims once again.

Greg Zanis, founder of Crosses for Losses, set up the 58 memorials near the "Welcome to Las Vegas' sign. He's been holding a 58-hour vigil starting Sunday to honor the lives lost.

"A year is a really tough time," he said, "Because they've gone through every birthday without their loved one. They've gone through the holidays without them."

Zanis also builds memorial crosses to honor the victims of other shooting tragedies across the US.

Here are a few of the memorial events being held Monday in Las Vegas: