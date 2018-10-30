Hillary Clinton Cracks Racist Joke about Black People: 'They All Look Alike'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was caught on camera making a racist joke when she corrected her interviewer, who mixed up two African American politicians.

Video of Friday's interview shows Clinton being interviewed on a stage in New York in front of a live audience. Kara Swisher from the tech website "Recode" was the moderator of the event.

Clinton had been talking about political correctness and that "what's often called political correctness is politeness" and "not being rude and insulting to people."

"What do you think of Cory Booker," Swisher asked, "saying 'kick them in the shins,' essentially?"

"Well, that was Eric Holder," Clinton answered.

"Yeah, I know they all look alike," she said as she smiled and the audience responded with laughter.

"No they don't," Swisher quickly responded.

So where's the outrage? Maybe she was just jabbing the interviewer for her mistake, but is that comment something a conservative would get away with without being attacked by the media?

Social media users were quick to react to Clinton's joke.

Benny Johnson posted: "Hillary Clinton corrects interviewer who mixed-up black politicians Eric Holder and Cory Booker by saying, "I know they all look alike.

Seriously.

No, seriously.

Watch.

Then Hillary Clinton laughs hysterically at her own racist comment.

No joke."

Mark Dice wrote: "Hillary Clinton jokes that all black people look alike. Racist jokes are funny when liberals say them. They'll get you fired and deplatformed if you're a conservative though."

Tony Shaffer posted: " No - seriously. @HillaryClinton makes a racist joke, no gray area - yet @megynkelly simply mentioned "blackface" and she is fired - which is ironic since Hillary actually once wore blackface for Halloween... Really #Walkaway

And Trey Felder wrote: "They all look alike." Yes, it was a joke from Hillary Clinton. Had it been a prominent Republican or conservative, though, it would have been called 'racist rhetoric' or a 'dog whistle.' Remember this next time the media deliberately takes right-wing words out of context."

Donald Trump Jr. also reacted, tweeting: "Imagine @realDonaldTrump said the exact same thing in the exact same way. What would the media response be? Hysteria? Outrage? It would likely be beyond all that. Because I'm hearing crickets right now after Hillary said it. Wonder why."

Last summer, the liberal left took no time to ruin the career of one actress-comedienne without giving it a second thought.

As CBN News reported back in May, actress Roseanne Barr found the revival of her series "Roseanne" canceled by ABC after the airing of its premiere episode after she wrote a racially charged tweet about a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama. Barr apologized, but it couldn't save her namesake series.

Using the same cast and crew, ABC revived the show again and redubbed it "The Conners" without Barr's character. The half-hour comedy series is currently airing as a part of ABC's Tuesday primetime lineup

NewsOne, a website that describes itself as entertainment, news, and lifestyle for black America, wrote about Clinton's joke:

"It was all quite awkward, and the Twitter fingers of seemingly every single right-wing troll got to typing as soon as they caught wind of it. Swisher was obviously at fault, coming off as unprepared for the high profile interview, confusing two black people who have each had very different roles in government. Maybe she was even clowning Swisher for her apparent ignorance. But Clinton, a seasoned political veteran should have been savvy enough to know better than to utter those fateful words, joke or not."