Sirens in Japan as N Korean Missile Zips Overhead, Far Enough to Hit Guam

WASHINGTON – In a major show of defiance, North Korea launched another ballistic missile Thursday morning, sending it over Japan and into the Northern Pacific Ocean.

Warning sirens blared across northern Japan when the missile passed over the Japanese island of Hokkaido as residents were just starting their day.

Community loudspeakers blasted warnings for people to get inside a building and go to the basement.





This was North Korea's longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile, the weapon traveling some 2,300 miles from Pyongyang.



Guam, a hub of important U.S. military assets, is only about 2,100 miles from Pyongyang.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, President Trump said he is working with the Chinese on pressuring the North Korean dictatorship and tried to assure Americans.



"But believe me, the people of this country will be very, very safe," he said.



The launch comes less than two weeks after North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test of a hydrogen bomb and after the U.N. voted this week for new sanctions against the country, banning its exports of natural gas and textiles.



The Pentagon says initial assessments suggest this was an intermediate missile, not an intercontinental missile which could reach the U.S.



Still, the move seems to confirm what many experts have long feared: North Korea is closer than ever to its goal of building a military arsenal that can target U.S. forces in both Asia and on the U.S. homeland.