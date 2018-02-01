'Glory to God': 845,875 People Accept Christ in Nigeria

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke's ministry, Christ for All Nations (CfaN), says 845,875 Nigerians accepted Jesus Christ during his final farewell crusade held late last year in Nigeria.

"These new converts are being ushered into the 8,000 participating churches, to be followed up and discipled into the kingdom of God," the ministry website claimed.

The 78-year-old Bonnke shared his farewell messages in Lagos in November 2017, drawing 1.7 million people to evangelistic meetings held over five days.

"We utilize a sophisticated follow-up system, with hundreds of computers for data input and tens of thousands of cell phone calls each day welcoming the new converts into the kingdom of God, introducing them to the particular church that they will attend and to the pastor as well," said Peter Vandenberg, vice president of CfaN.

According to Christ for All Nations, the effects of the crusade are still reverberating across the country months later.

"Hundreds of participating pastors reported that on the first Sunday following the crusade, they were flooded with thousands of new church members," Vandenberg said on CfaN's website. "This phenomenon has been repeated Sunday after Sunday since then with hundreds more arriving in their churches each weekend. Glory to God!"

CfaN says the last time Bonnke held an event in Nigeria was in 2000 when 6 million people attended meetings over 5 days and 3.4 million people made decisions for Christ.

"The last day, in one service, over one million people got saved," Bonnke recalled to Pat Robertson on Thursday's edition of The 700 Club.

Bonnke, who was on the show to talk about his book, "Holy Spirit: Are We Flammable Or Fireproof?" says numbers like that continue to inspire him to keep preaching the gospel around the world.

"That gave me faith for the rest of the world," exclaimed an enthusiastic Bonnke. "If Jesus can save a million in a meeting, it will take less than one year to get America saved!"

The renowned German-born evangelist founded Christ for All Nations in 1974, and since then over 77 million people (and counting) have accepted Christ through the ministry.

Bonnke says such staggering numbers are only possible through the power and anointing of the Holy Spirit.

"I discovered that no revival comes if we don't preach the Word of God under the anointing of the Holy Spirit," Bonnke said. "If we only have the Great Commission and only the Holy Spirit, we have power without purpose, or purpose without power. It is a package deal and that is what God honors."

Bonnke passed the baton of ministry to his successor, Daniel Kolenda, who is now CEO of CfaN and has already led many to Christ across Africa.

"He has brought 20 million to the Lord in this period," Bonnke told Robertson.

Bonnke's crusade in Nigeria may have been his final one in Africa, but he is far from done.

"I'm not {going to} stop preaching," a confident Bonnke declared.

Despite facing what Bonnke says are "some health challenges in my life of late," the exuberant evangelist believes God still has more for him to do.

"I'm going to France, I'm going to Germany, and I'm going to go wherever God sends me and gives me the strength."