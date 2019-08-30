Teen Vogue Publishes New Graphic Sex Guide, Accused of 'Exploiting' Tweens and Young Teens

Enough is Enough, an organization dedicated to making the internet safer for children and families has called out Teen Vogue and its publisher Conde Nast for posting a new sex guide directed at teenagers.

The article titled Having Sex When You Fat: Tips on Positions, Props and Preparations is written by Elle Chase, a "certified sex educator."

According to Enough is Enough, the guide is "exploiting young readers", providing teens with "tips on how to have the best sex possible, and how you can feel powerful doing it." Next described are ways to "get prepared" for penetrative or anal sex, the use of sex toys and props, the alleged benefits of masturbation, followed by multiple detailed descriptions on different positions to try.

Interspersed throughout the article are links to "safer sex" including "How to Have Safer Sex If You're Queer," Planned Parenthood's contraception options including "the morning after pill," and links to dozens of other sex-related articles for its young readers on TeenVogue.com.

The article reportedly concludes by telling teen and tweens: "We all deserve to f*** our fat hearts out."

In a video posted to Twitter, Donna Rice Hughes, Enough is Enough's president and CEO, warns parents:

"People, this is enough," Hughes said. "This is Conde Nast publication Teen Vogue.com. They have 20 million social media followers. Young people, they are hearing this stuff. They are being exploited. They are being indoctrinated and encouraged to try different types of sex practices, many that even the CDC says are unsafe."

Enough is Enough has set up an online petition that will be sent to Teen Vogue.com editors and its publisher Conde Nast's board of directors.

Click here to sign the petition.

As CBN News has reported, Teen Vogue has faced quite a bit of controversy in recent years for teaching teens about disturbing sex practices and how to get an abortion with parental permission.

The Activist Mommy has warned parents on numerous occasions to be aware of how their teens and tweens are being targeted. Teen Vogue is no longer in print but still publishes online.

CBN News contacted Teen Vogue for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.