Coca-Cola Promoting Destructive Mental Disorders With New Sprite Commercial

Sprite has a new commercial coming to your TV screens. I'll tell you right up front that I found it chilling.

It is a supposedly sympathetic, loving spot where parents indulge their children's transgender fantasies that they can actually be someone they were not born to be. One mother is seen binding the breasts of her daughter in order to make her look more boyish. Another mother helps her son put on makeup before he goes out to meet his boyfriend.

All these "loving" images come with a beautiful music bed that tugs at your heartstrings - "let there be peace on earth" - while at the same time coaxes you to buy into what many doctors and psychiatrists are saying is a mental disorder. And nowhere, by the way, do you see anyone taking a sip of Sprite.

Since when did enabling people - especially children - in their confused mental state become "loving"? Much less become a vehicle to sell soda? I know what many of you are thinking. Like me, you say it's gotten so crazy out there, sometimes you just want to try to escape, stick your head in the sand, and ignore what's going on. But that's just not possible anymore.

Here's what's going on: the so-called "influencers" of our society - the media, Hollywood, the schools, your "enlightened" businesses - are in a determined, organized, deliberate effort to foist the most toxic and destructive behaviors on us as normal and good. And we can not hide from it. Instead, we must resist it with the truth.

The transgender lie - and it is a falsehood - says that you are not the gender you were born as biologically; instead, you are the gender you think you are and want to be.

That belief has led to the promotion of medical procedures and hormone treatments for kids to "transition" from one gender to another, including puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormones, and finally, surgical removal or altering of genitalia.

But these procedures and the propaganda push for acceptance of trangenderism as normal, like this Sprite commercial, come at a time when a rising chorus of doctors and psychiatrists say "transitioning" is destructive and dangerous for children.

Dr. Michael Laidlaw, an endocrinologist based in Rocklin, California, says medical associations themselves have been subverted with trans propaganda not backed up by research.

As CBN News has reported, Dr. Laidlaw told The Christian Post that the Endocrine Society, Pediatric Endocrine Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics have been taken over by the most radical elements of the profession.

"These radical trans activists were involved in writing the Endocrine Society guidelines in 2009 and 2017. These are low to no quality evidence guidelines, and anyone can read for themselves the poor evidence they have for these treatments for children and adolescents. There is no long-term evidence for benefits for these treatments," Laidlaw stressed.

Counseling used to be the first treatment for children confused over their gender.

Dr. William Malone is an endocrinologist.

"Until very recently, these children and adolescents were supported and cared for with counseling," Dr. Malone told the CP. "With counseling, or even watchful waiting, an average of 85% of these children would have a resolution of their distress by early adulthood. There are currently 10 studies in the medical literature demonstrating this."

But that kind of research is not what's promoted by the trans activist ideologues in media or medicine.

In March, the United Kingdom's The Telegraph reported that Oxford University professor, Dr. Michael Biggs, accused the National Health Service's clinic for transgender children of hiding negative evidence about the effects of puberty blockers on children. Instead, Biggs claimed, the clinic is continuing experimental treatment on adolescents without solid evidence of its long-term effects.

Dr. Biggs' own research suggests that after a year of treatment "a significant increase" was found in patients who had been born female telling staff that they "deliberately try to hurt or kill myself," according to the Telegraph.

Biggs says the evidence showed that "Puberty blockers exacerbated gender dysphoria. Yet the study has been used to justify rolling out this drug regime to several hundred children aged under 16."

Dr. Laidlaw equates the "gender affirmative" treatment now in vogue with brainwashing young children. They are psychologically damaged by puberty blockers, he believes, and then made even more confused, depressed and even psychotic by cross-sex hormones, according to the CP.

"The puberty blockers are a drug-induced model of not only blocking essential aspects of development but also solidifying the belief that they must take wrong sex hormones to escape from their situation. These wrong sex hormones are very dangerous and have blood clots, cardiovascular, and cancer risks."

Dr. John McHugh, a distinguished professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University, calls this chemical treatment of minors who are uncomfortable with their birth sex "reckless and irresponsible."

CBN News previously reported about Dr. McHugh's grave concern.

"Many people are doing what amounts to an experiment on these young people without telling them it's an experiment...You need evidence for that, and this is a very serious treatment. It is comparable to doing frontal lobotomies."

McHugh believes there could be a link between feelings of transgenderism and poor mental health.

"I think their mental problems, often depression, discouragement, are the things that need treatment," he said. "I'm not positive about this. It's a hypothesis, but it is a very plausible hypothesis, and it would explain why many of the people who go on to have treatment of their body discover they are just as depressed, discouraged, and live just as problematic lives as they did before, because they did not address the primary problem."

Additionally, McHugh referenced the results of a 2018 study that would indicate a cautious approach to treatment is a better option. The study was reportedly censored by Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, after the survey's lead researcher, professor Lisa Littman, discovered a "contagion effect" with transgenderism among children.

"In on-line forums, parents have been reporting that their children are experiencing what is described here as 'rapid-onset gender dysphoria,' appearing for the first time during puberty or even after its completion," wrote Littman, an assistant professor of behavioral sciences at Brown. "The onset of gender dysphoria seemed to occur in the context of belonging to a peer group where one, multiple, or even all of the friends have become gender dysphoric and transgender-identified during the same timeframe."

Gender confusion among young people, McHugh said, is "mostly being driven by psychological and psychosocial problems these people have," which, he added, "explains the rapid onset gender dysphoria Lisa Littman has spelled out."

With that in mind, what effect will this Sprite commercial have on suggestive children? How many will be beset by this "contagion effect" and suddenly think they must be transgender?

With all the scientific reasons not to promote trangenderism in medicine or on TV, maybe it's time to remember one more -- Genesis 1:27:

"And God created man in His own image, in His own image created him; male and female He created them."