Women's March Calls for Witchcraft in Politics, 'One Voice Prayer Movement' Pushes Back - How You Can Pray

As the rise of modern witchcraft continues in the US, the "Women's March" movement has been called out for calling on voters to rally by "casting spells and casting votes.

According to the Activist Mommy website, during last week's off-year elections, the Women's March official Twitter account called on its supporters to "cast spells" in order to "fight the patriarchy any way" they can.

"It's #ElectionDay! All power to the people, all people to the polls. If you're eligible, get out there and VOTE," the ultra-leftist group tweeted. The image with that tweet said it all.

It’s #ElectionDay! All power to the people, all people to the polls. If you’re eligible, get out there and VOTE!: Mayaan Alper-Swan pic.twitter.com/ZgM0vc2G6v — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 5, 2019

It's just another example of how the far Left has no qualms about using the occult to fight against conservative values or people.

Witchcraft has been steadily on the rise in the US since the 1990s. Trinity College in Connecticut tracked witchcraft's prevalence for some 18 years. Researchers found that in 1990, there were an estimated 8,000 Wiccans in the US. That number grew to 340,000 in 2008.

The Pew Research Center later discovered in 2014 that 0.4% of Americans, or about 1 to 1.5 million people, identify as Wicca or Pagan.

As the Activist Mommy website notes: "Of course, having the ability to use magic and forces of nature to achieve one's socio-political agenda would be a dream for the power-hungry left, so leftism and witchcraft form quite a likely partnership."

To find the use of witchcraft in today's society, you don't have to look far. Even Teen Vogue published a story last year on how its young teen readers could "awaken their inner witch."

As CBN News reported, just last month President Trump faced an onslaught of "binding spells" cast upon him by "thousands" of witches before Halloween.

Such reports of witchcraft being used against the President are nothing new. Witches have been trying to cast spells against Trump since his inauguration in 2017. The spells were supposed to bind him and his administration. They also cast spells to bind Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Last year, a 13,000-member Facebook group was casting regular spells on Donald Trump.

New Prayer Movement to Fight This Spiritual Battle

Now a new prayer initiative has been launched to fight against spells, sorcery and those who would employ witchcraft against the President and as an effort to address the current prayer needs for the White House.

Paula White-Cain, a long-time spiritual advisor to President Trump, along with other Christian leaders have launched the One Voice Prayer Movement. White-Cain, the leader of the White House's Faith and Opportunity Initiative, along with Cindy Jacobs, Dave Kabul and Dutch Sheets began the initiative with a prayer for Trump.

"When we pray, Jesus told us in Matthew Chapter 6, verse 10 and on he said when the disciples came and said, 'Teach us how to pray.' They understood to bring the will of God to pass on the earth, it took the power of prayer. Because prayer is what brings God will to pass," White-Cain said during a conference call with other Christian leaders.

She then prayed specifically for spiritual protection over President Trump. White-Cain told the group on the call, "We're not wrestling against flesh and blood, but against principalities, powers, wickedness, and darkness."

"Lord, we ask you to deliver our president from any snare, any setup of the enemy, according to Ephesians 6:12. Any persons or entities that are aligned against the president will be exposed and dealt with and overturned by the superior blood of Jesus," White-Cain prayed.

"Whether it's the spirit of Leviathan, a spirit of Jezebel, Abaddon, whether it's the spirit of Belial, we come against the strongmen, especially Jezebel, that which would operate in sorcery and witchcraft, that which would operate in hidden things, veiled things, that which would operate in deception," she continued. "We come against it according to your word."

According to the initiative's website, "The goal of One Voice Prayer Movement is to unite the Body of Christ to pray for God's values to be expressed through government and the nation (John 17). Prayer ministries, networks, leaders, and intercessors are all invited to participate and are key to creating the unified voice of prayer as we seek God's direction and calling for our nation."

The One Voice website also lists three simple things you can do. You can sign up to receive prayer requests by email. Pray about an issue, asking for God's desires to be fulfilled, and invite others to pray and join the movement.



Ideas About How to Pray for Those in Authority

Here are some suggestions on how Christians can pray for protection over President Trump and his administration:

Pray the blood of Jesus Christ over the President, his family and all in authority. The blood of Jesus destroys witchcraft.

Pray to bind those spirits that are being sent against the President & his administration.

Pray to cancel Satan's plans for the President & his administration.

Pray for God to let loose his angels and His will for them.

Read Isaiah 54:14-17:

"14 In righteousness shalt thou be established: thou shalt be far from oppression; for thou shalt not fear: and from terror; for it shall not come near thee.

15 Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake.

16 Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy.