Thousands of Christians Unite on Juneteenth to Reject Racism for OneRace Movement's 'March on Atlanta'

Thousands of Christians from churches across the Atlanta-area descended on Centennial Olympic Park in down Atlanta on Friday to decry racism in every form, and declaring unity from the church across lines of race, class, denomination, and culture.

It was all part of the OneRace Movement's "March on Atlanta," seven-hour event scheduled by organizers on Juneteenth for Christians to speak out and petition God and Atlanta's civic leaders for change.

All images courtesy Andrew Chalmers/Facebook.

June 19, or Juneteenth, is celebrated in many states across the country as the day slaves in Texas found out they were free.

As CBN News has reported, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed the slaves of those states still in rebellion against the United States government in January of 1863. However, for the document to go into effect, the Union first had to win the Civil War. Although Robert E. Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant on April 9, 1865, a number of Confederate forces remained active. One by one, Confederate commanders still in the field surrendered their troops.

On June 19, 1865, the news of the Confederate surrender finally reached Galveston, Texas, which at the time was the largest city in the Lone Star state.

Union Gen. Gordon Granger read the order aloud: "All slaves are free" he announced from the county courthouse.

Organizers of the OneRace Movement's event in Centennial Olympic Park say the event honors the historic emancipation while calling for liberty and justice in present times.

Everyone who registered to attend the event had to comply with just a few standards: No violence. No looting. Follow CDC guidelines and be safe.

Watch the worship that happened Friday in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park. Video courtesy: Andrew Chalmers/Facebook.

