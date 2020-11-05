Prophets Say They Did Not Get It Wrong: 'It's Not Over'

Many tried and true prophetic Christians said they heard from God this year that Donald Trump would win a second term. While, right now, those predictions seem to be hanging by a thread, those same prophets are saying, hold on! It's not over.

Author and prophet Kat Kerr told the Elijah List's Steve Schultz that the prophets did not get it wrong. She says God is getting ready to uncover corruption and evil and that it will be a landslide of exposure.

"The rocks are about to move and Trump will be President no matter what you hear," Kerr said. "It will start with a phone call and I can tell you, you will be shocked to see how much exposure comes from that, but Trump will win, He will be President of the United States, he will sit in that office for 4 more years and God will have His way in this country."

Kerr is not alone. Prophet Jeremiah Johnson believes before Trump is declared the winner, former Vice President Biden may pre-maturely announce that he is the next president of the United States. Johnson wrote to his followers:

"Either a lying spirit has filled the mouths of numerous trusted prophetic voices in America or Donald J. Trump really has won the presidency and we are witnessing a diabolical and evil plan unfold to steal the election."

Earlier this year, Johnson shared a dream about Trump running a race that he believed was about the election.

"And about 100 yards from the finish, he tripped and fell down and he could not get up, the crowd was spitting on him, they were jeering at him, and suddenly, two older women who I knew were baby boomers, somehow made their way through the crowd and supernaturally lifted Donald Trump up and helped him get to the finish. I believe God is calling on Baby Boomers in this nation to take your stand and believe with me that the best is yet to come," said Johnson.

Two weeks before the election, Pastor Denise Goulet of the International Church of Las Vegas prophesied over President Trump as he attended the Sunday service. She said, "At 4:30 (a.m.) the Lord said to me, I'm going to give your president a second win." Goulet joined a chorus of other prophetic voices that believe God told them Trump will win, including CBN's Pat Robertson.

"I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election," Robertson said during a 700 Club broadcast.

Christian prayer leader Lou Engle says it's not time to despair but rather for the church to pray like Esther and that corruption and voter fraud be exposed.

"Expose, expose...that's what happened to Haman, a three-day Esther fast and then a scene is brought forth where literally Esther exposes Haman and a sudden reversal takes place," Engle said.

In the book of Amos, Chapter 3:7, it says, God does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets. And these prophetic voices say, it ain't over.

