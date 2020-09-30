Christian Girl Abused, Boy Sacrificed by Muslim Shaman in Uganda Where Child Sacrifice Is Big Business

A disturbing report out of Uganda is the latest confirmation of an evil practice that CBN News first reported about years ago.

A 13-year-old Christian girl and her 11-year-old brother were reportedly abducted by a radical Muslim woman two years ago and sold to a witchdoctor for ritual sacrifice.

Morning Star News (MSN) reports Sulaiman Pulisi, a former imam who became a Christian three years ago, said in July 2018 his daughter, then 13, and his then-11-year-old son, Abdulmajidu, disappeared from their home in eastern Uganda's Kachiribong village, Kasasira Town in Kibuku District.

Local police rescued Pulisi's daughter from a house owned by a Muslim witchdoctor or shaman named Isifu Abdullah's on Sept. 16.

"We are mourning for our son who is alleged to have been sacrificed," Pulisi told Morning Star. "We are mourning with my daughter, who has been used as a sex object by the Muslim shaman."

Law enforcement authorities later discovered Sania Muhammad, a Muslim woman living in Kasasira located in eastern Uganda, and two others had sold the two children to the witchdoctor in reprisal for their father's conversion to Christianity.

Police believe Abdullah offers human sacrifices as part of his witchcraft activities, according to MSN. Both the witchdoctor and the woman were arrested in the boy's disappearance and are awaiting charges.

There are an estimated 3 million traditional "healers," or witchdoctors, in Uganda. As CBN News has reported, hundreds of Ugandan children are kidnapped and murdered as part of a thriving human sacrifice business.

In 2017, CBN News Sr. International Correspondent George Thomas joined undercover detectives, armed police, and a pastor hunting for a witch doctor accused of kidnapping and killing children.

Pastor Peter Sewakiryanga leads the search. He runs Kyampisi Childcare Ministries, a Christian effort to stamp out child sacrifice in Uganda. He describes the witch doctors' brutal ritual.

"When they get the child, most times they cut the neck, they take the blood out, they take the tissue, they cut the genitals or any other body organs that they wish that the spirits want."

Pastor Peter says these gruesome crimes happen almost every month.

"The problem is increasing and many children are killed, and there are very few actually that survive, most of them die."

Child sacrifice in Uganda is such a serious and widespread problem that the government has even set up an anti-child sacrifice and human trafficking task force.

Superstition and Money

Mike Chibita is Uganda's top law enforcement official, the equivalent of America's Attorney General. He says superstition and the desire to get rich quick contribute to high child sacrifice rates in his country.

"The connection is that these witch doctors come and tell people who want to get rich that in order to get rich you need to sacrifice human blood," said Chibita, who serves as Uganda's director of public prosecutions.

Kyampisi Childcare Ministries is the only organization in the country providing long-term financial and medical care for survivors of child sacrifice attempts.

"We want to see that the life of a child who has survived is supported, that they are socially able to stand and heal from the injuries, and that they can have a life after that," said Pastor Sewakiryanga.

He also works with Ugandan lawmakers like Komuhangi Margaret to help draft specific laws targeting perpetrators of child sacrifice.

"Every Ugandan must wake and say, 'No to sacrificing our children'," said Margaret. "Our children are the future of this country."