A 'Super Blood Moon' Is on the Way, Followed by a 'Ring of Fire' - Here's What the Bible Says About Celestial Phenomena

A new lunar eclipse or "blood moon" is on the way, set to take place on May 26, 2021, and it will be at least partially visible from eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and much of the Americas.

A lunar eclipse is caused by the moon going through Earth's shadow in space. This particular one is being called a Super Blood Moon or a Super Flower Moon, and it will be the first total eclipse since January 2019. The eclipse will occur as the Moon gets closer to the Earth during its orbit.

According to Forbes.com, this "supermoon" full Moon will move into Earth's dark central umbral shadow where it will appear as a "Blood Moon" for 15 minutes, briefly turning the lunar surface a reddish-copper color.

Space.com explains a Blood Moon occurs when the moon moves completely into the deepest part of Earth's shadow. But the moon turns red instead of going black. The red color comes from some of the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere where it gets bent and colors like blue or green are filtered out, leaving behind longer wavelengths like the color red.

Biblical Implications of Blood Moons

Even though there are scientific explanations for these types of Blood Moons, some Christians also see prophetic implications behind them. That's because they're directly mentioned in scripture.

A Blood Moon is foretold by the Bible in the book of Joel 2:31 which states: "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come."

Also in Acts 2:20, "The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and notable day of the Lord come."

And, in the book of Revelations 6:12, a blood moon also is prophesied: "And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood."

All of the scriptures refer to the moon turning blood red as a heavenly sign the End Times are fast approaching.

Numerous "Blood Moon" events have occurred throughout history since those passages were written, but some believe the Blood Moon prophecy is just as relevant as ever. Some preachers claim the large number of Blood Moon eclipses in recent years are just one of many signs that the end of the world is drawing closer and could happen in the near future.

Students of biblical prophecy point to other historic events like the founding of the modern state of Israel in 1948, the return of millions of Jews to the Holy Land, and potential precursors to the biblical mark of the beast as further signs of the End Times.

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Coming in June

Also this year, less than a month after the Super Blood Moon, the world will experience a 'Ring Of Fire' solar eclipse on June 10, 2021.

Forbes indicates most of the northeastern U.S. and Canada will see a huge partial solar eclipse before breakfast on June 10, and some areas will even see an impressive "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse lasting 3 minutes and 33 seconds. That ring of fire will only be visible in areas like northern Ontario, Canada, and Russia.

The Bible also has more to say about celestial events in general, beyond blood moons and solar eclipses.

Luke 21:25-28 says, "And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves, people fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world. For the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near."

Psalms 19:1 says more broadly, "The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands."

Google Maps shows where the blood moon will be seen.

According to Forbes, the eclipse is scheduled to occur at these local times:

Denver, Colorado: 05:11 - 05:25 am

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 05:11 - 05:25 am

Salt Lake City: 05:11 - 05:25 am

Boise, Idaho: 05:11 - 05:25 am

Phoenix, Arizona: 04:11 - 04:25 am

Las Vegas, Nevada: 04:11 - 04:25 am

San Francisco: 04:11 - 04:25 am

Los Angeles: 04:11 - 04:25 am

Seattle, Washington: 04:11 - 04:25 am

Portland, Oregon: 04:11 - 04:25 am

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view. You don't need special lenses or a box, just your own eyes.