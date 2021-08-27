'Praise Our Prayer-Hearing, Prayer-Answering God!': Anne Graham Lotz Updates Son's Condition After Severe COVID Infection

Anne Graham Lotz says her son, Jonathan, is getting stronger daily after his battle with COVID-19.

As CBN News reported, the 50-year old grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham was hospitalized last month with a severe case of the virus. He was in the ICU at a local hospital for eight days before finally being released to go home.

In an update posted to Instagram this week, his mother rejoiced about his progress and thanked her followers for praying for Jonathan's recovery.

"PRAISE GOD!! My handsome son, Jonathan, has been taken off supplemental oxygen!!," Lotz wrote, "He has driven his dad's truck for short distances, walked a couple of blocks with me, done the dishes after supper, and is even now getting a few things for me at the grocery store. He is very weak but is working hard at pulmonary rehab to regain his strength."

"I cannot begin to express how grateful my entire family is for your prayers!!," she continued. "All glory to our prayer-hearing God for answering them. "The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and I am helped. My heart leaps for joy and I will give thanks to Him..." Psalm 28:7"

"Blessing upon blessing to each of you who have prayed us through!" Lotz added.

As CBN News reported earlier this month, Lotz kept her followers informed about Jonathan's struggle throughout his hospital stay and asked everyone to pray for his healing.

In a Facebook post last month, she chronicled the Graham family's legacy of prayer and reliance on God as her son journeyed back from the grip of the virus.

"PRAISE GOD!!! Praise our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God!," she wrote. "Jonathan has just been moved out of ICU. Now he begins rehab!! My precious mother taught me the following poem that seems appropriate now."

"Trust Him when dark doubts assail thee, Trust Him when thy strength is small. Trust Him when to simply trust Him is the hardest thing of all," Lotz wrote. "Trust Him He is ever faithful. Trust Him for His will is best. Trust Him for the heart of Jesus is the only place to rest. Trust Him then through tears and sunshine, All thy cares upon Him cast. Till the storms of life are over and the trusting days are past."

"Thank you, thank you for carrying Jonathan on your knees! Please continue to pray he will go from strength to strength with no permanent side effects!" she continued.

Lotz concluded her post with a verse from the Bible's Old Testament.

"I will love You, O Lord, my strength...my deliverer...my God in whom I will trust. ...I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved..." -- Psalm 18:1-3."

Please continue to pray for Jonathan as he makes a full recovery.