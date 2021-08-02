'Praise God!' Billy Graham's Grandson, Anne Graham Lotz's Son Out of Hospital After Landing in ICU with COVID

Jonathan Lotz — the grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham — has been discharged from the hospital after battling a severe COVID-19 infection.

Anne Graham Lotz, Jonathan’s mother, announced the good news Sunday evening.

“Today, he was discharged from the hospital!” Graham Lotz wrote in a Facebook post alongside a picture of herself hugging Jonathan. “God has heard and answered your prayers for my son!”

Included in her post was a reference to Philippians 1:3-6, in which the Apostle Paul wrote: “I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the Gospel from the first day until now, being confident in this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

Last Wednesday, Graham Lotz revealed her 50-year-old son had been moved out of the ICU and into rehab. She thanked those who have been praying for her son for “carrying Jonathan on your knees.”

Graham Lotz asked her Facebook followers to continue praying for Jonathan’s recovery.

“Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications,” she wrote. “And that I can take good care of him. Blessing upon blessing to each of you who have helped carry him in prayer.”

Graham Lotz’s brother, the Rev. Franklin Graham, urged fellow Christians to get vaccinated in March of this year.

“I would hope that the pastors in the pulpit would tell people how they can be saved from God’s judgment,” he said at the time. “I think for a pastor to tell someone not to take the vaccine is problematic because what would happen if that person got coronavirus and died?”

“I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them,” Graham added.