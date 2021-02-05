NFL's Demario Davis to Receive Bart Starr Award During '2021 Super Bowl Breakfast' Special on CBN News Channel

Will the Kansas City Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champions this Sunday? Or will the title this year go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Before the big game airs and the contest is decided, you have the opportunity to watch the faith-filled 2021 Super Bowl Breakfast at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm on Saturday, and at 2:30 pm on Sunday on the CBN News Channel. All of the air times are Eastern.

Among the scheduled highlights of the one-hour program is the presentation of the 2021 Bart Starr Award. Tony Dungy, Cherry Starr, and Bart Starr, Jr. will present this year's award to Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints.

The Bart Starr Award honors Starr's lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates, and community. The winner of the award is determined by NFL-player balloting at the end of the regular season, making it one of only two individual honors selected by the players themselves.

Davis' wife Tamela says she is always encouraged by her husband's faith.

"Demario is just such an encouraging person. You've met him. He has discernment on his heart at all times. Regardless of what it is. I'm just always so moved and encouraged by his faith," she told CBN News. "He does so many different things. He's humbled and he's grateful for the opportunity to be recognized. but recognition or not -- he would still do all of the things that God has led him to do."

"Every time he gets some sort of award, he tries to use it to channel and call out other men and other leaders just to come and labor alongside him," Tamela explained. "Sometimes people can feel like football is who they are. But it's bigger than leading on the field -- they lead inside of their community. Reach the most people."

As CBN News reported in 2019, Davis was originally fined $7,000 by the NFL for wearing a headband that said "Man of God" under his helmet during a game on September 22. After some public backlash, the NFL eventually backed down, but not before it had unintentionally created a new "Man of God" movement, fueled by Demario Davis and his supporters.

Davis used the publicity from his fine to sell "Man of God" headbands to raise money to expand the emergency room at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. He decided to give 100 percent of the proceeds from the headband sales to further their expansion.

In October of that same year, Davis tweeted that more than $30,000 had been raised by selling the headbands. He also said he would donate the original $7,000 for the uniform violation to St. Dominic's Hospital.

Tamela explains in her blog, "My husband and I immediately went to the Lord in prayer—praying for specific miracles. One of those miracles was for God to salvage her left eye. However, that wasn't a part of His master plan. We had to rapidly move forward with enucleation, the removal of her left eye. It would've been easy to be swept away by our fear or our feelings…but God. Instead, He revealed to us ALL of the other miracles He was unfolding before our very eyes!"

She continues, "There were so many moments where God showed up and proved Himself strong. We were able to share God through prayer and encouraging words with every doctor, nurse, and staff member caring for us on the day of surgery."

"Our community showed up for us! Usually, I attempted to be a strong friend and decline help on every level. However, during this time I was able to allow my pride to rest, my fear to bow, and embrace the love of God through His people. Clinging to His truths and promises blessed me with boldness, peace, and FAITH!" she testifies.

You can watch Demario Davis receive the 2021 Bart Starr Award at the Super Bowl Breakfast airing at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm on Saturday on the CBN News Channel. You can also catch the program at 2:30 pm on Sunday. All times Eastern.

