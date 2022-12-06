'The Chosen' Season 3 Streaming Date Announced After Theatrical Release Makes Fathom Box Office History

Angel Studios has announced Season 3 of its original television drama based on the life of Jesus Christ will be released worldwide for streaming on the Angel App beginning with Episode 1 on Dec. 11.

The Chosen, the largest crowd-funded media project in history, has become a global phenomenon.

"Following an incredible, record-breaking debut for event cinema, we're thrilled to announce episode one of Angel's first original series will now be instantly available for English streaming audiences all around the world, all on the same day. After that, fans of The Chosen will be treated to one new episode each week," said Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon. "New seasons will always be available for streaming first and simultaneously on the Angel app, more focused on a library of entertainment, and The Chosen app, more focused on ministry outreach."

The new season of The Chosen joins its previous seasons 1 and 2 along with other Angel Originals like The Wingfeather Saga, Testament, and Dry Bar Comedy which are also available for streaming on the Angel App.

The Angel App is available on Angel.com and the following app stores: Apple, Google Play, ROKU, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Watch CBN Faithwire Editor Tré Goins-Phillips Interview with Dallas Jenkins, creator, and director of The Chosen below.

Series Creator and Actor Who Plays Jesus Tease Season 3

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who plays Jesus in the series, told CBN News at the theatrical premiere of Episodes 1 & 2 in Atlanta, Georgia last month, "It's been a beautiful opportunity for me. Season 3, for me, is probably the proudest season for me as an actor."

He said the upcoming season starts getting into some "meaty moments" in Jesus's life on screen. "You know, moments I never thought I'd get to depict. And I think it's only going to go deeper."

Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of The Chosen, said the Season 3 theme is, "Come unto Me all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

"This is the time where they go, 'OK. Great. We're following Jesus. Everything's going to be awesome, right? When are we going to overthrow the Romans? When are we going to start making our lives better?' And Jesus is like, 'Oh, hey, funny story. That's not why I came. You're called to surrender. You're called to give up your life,'" he explained.

"This is the period of the seven seasons where the disciples wrestle with God the most and they ask the questions that I think we've all asked at times in our faith journey, which is, 'Wait a minute, why isn't everything awesome?' And what Jesus I think gives us is a new definition of awesome," Jenkins told CBN News.

Watch the trailer for Season 3 of The Chosen below.

Theatrical Release of Episodes 1 & 2 Beat Out DC Comics, Universal, and Disney for Third Spot

Angel Studios released The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 and 2, for a limited run in theaters nationwide in November through Fathom Events. They recently announced it was the highest-grossing event in company history, selling over 1.2 million tickets and grossing over $14.4 million at the U.S. box office.

The first two episodes of Season 3 premiered on Friday, Nov. 18, and placed second in gross U.S. box office revenue for that day. It placed 3rd overall that weekend and was subsequently extended to run until Dec. 8.

Episodes 1 & 2 surpassed Fathom's previous highest-grossing event which was last year's Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers. That was Fathom's first event with Angel Studios and earned $14.2 million at the U.S. gross box office.

As CBN News reported last month, The Chosen Season 3 beat out DC Comics, Universal, and Disney. The special-event screening is considered by film experts as a surprise upset, but fans of the crowd-funded series have been anticipating its premiere for months.

"The success of The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 is the perfect example of how innovative the event cinema business has become and how hungry audiences are for faith-based content," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "Additionally, the robust partnership that we've developed with Angel Studios and The Chosen team really works – not only for Fathom Events and our exhibition partners but for fans everywhere, including several international territories who want to see this content on the big screen and as a community."

Jordan Harmon, president of Angel Studios also revealed in a press release that other Angel originals will also be coming to theaters soon.

"Angel has spent years building a dedicated audience around this series, not just people who will watch but fans who will take action," he said. "That audience turned out in force for this event, and we plan to use this same tactic to launch numerous other Angel Originals in theaters in the near future."