'Can These Dead Bones Live?' Margie Zacharias Reports on Ravi Zacharias' Condition After Surgery

Margie Zacharias kept Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias' promise of keeping everyone updated on his progress after spinal surgery was performed on him Thursday.

Zacharias runs an international apologetics organization, RZIM, and is widely sought after for his eloquent answers to life's biggest questions. He's a prolific author, debater and academic.

Margie posted an update to Instagram early Friday morning, saying the surgery went smoothly and her husband is resting.

"Hello dear friends, this is Margie Zacharias. On behalf of Ravi and our family and team, we are truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful for your outpouring of concern, encouragement, and especially your prayers for Ravi's spinal surgery today," she wrote.

"The surgery is complete and went smoothly, though it was long. I told the surgeon afterwards that he looked tired and he said, 'Ravi gave us a lot of work to do!' Ravi is well and he is resting. The doctor anticipates his pain now will be from the surgery itself, and we are praying for relief and comfort as Ravi begins the recovery process," she noted.

"Thank you again for your love and your prayers. It all means so much. I know the Lord has been present in the OR today, and I pray that He will give Ravi the ability to handle what is ahead for the next several weeks," Margie concluded.

As CBN News reported Thursday, Ravi Zacharias had requested prayers for himself, his family and staff in an Instagram post as he prepared for the surgery. He explained he has had serious back issues over the years and has struggled with pain after two previous surgeries.

Thank you for serving our Lord alongside Margie and me. Your prayers mean more than you'll ever know," he wrote.

The apologist then revealed, "It's time to face the pain and the discipline of healing," and uses Ezekiel as an example.

"The wear and tear of travel are literal and figurative. I will keep you posted from time to time. I thank God for great medical expertise and look forward to a speedy recovery and being on the road again," he continued. "But for now it's time to face the pain and the discipline of healing. Ezekiel asks the question, 'Can these dead bones live?' The answer is a resounding 'Yes' as God breathes new life into them. The Lord has never forsaken me and He is by my side. I am a blessed man. As I recover, I will pray, read, and write."

Zacharias added on his blog that the surgery would take him off the road for close to eight weeks and his doctors were confident of its success. He also promised to also post updates on his recovery to his website.