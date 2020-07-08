Promise Keepers' 2020 Blockbuster Event: Tony Evans, TD Jakes, Miles McPherson, Danny Gokey & Many More

Promise Keepers, a Christ-centered organization dedicated to helping men grow in their Christian faith, has announced the lineup of speakers and performers for its 2020 Global Digital Experience.

Men from across the globe will come together by live-streaming the event in their homes and at simulcast locations with churches from July 31-August 1.

Keynote speakers include Bob Goff, Miles McPherson, John Gray, Jimmy Evans, Tony Evans, and his son Jonathan Evans, plus many more.

Also, a special panel of Christian leaders will discuss race, justice, and reconciliation. Pastor AR Bernard, Bishop TD Jakes, and Pastor Sam Rodriquez will share their wisdom on the current racial tensions spreading across the nation.

The event will feature performances by Christian music artists Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, and Michael W. Smith.

"This powerful lineup, available to all men everywhere completely free of charge, is only possible because of our move to a virtual event," says Vance Day, president of Promise Keepers. "It's a tangible demonstration of our commitment to MORE ministry to MORE men in MORE places."

The two-day event aims to empower men to live a life of integrity and walk with Christ.

The organization's mission is for these men to live out their God-given identity and purpose by serving in their homes, workplaces, and communities.

"Every day, we see more evidence that God is doing something big," Day added.



Individuals can find out more about the free live stream and register by clicking here.

Founded in 1990 by former University of Colorado football coach Bill McCartney, Promise Keepers (PK) is a movement that encourages men to be Christ-like leaders for their church and community.

