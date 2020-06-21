Regent University School of Divinity Introduces Four New Graduate Degree Programs

Regent University’s School of Divinity announced the launch of four new graduate degree programs that can be completed within 12 months.

The programs include Master of Arts in Christian Discipleship, Master of Arts in Church Leadership, Master of Arts in Church Planting, and Master of Arts in Evangelism & Mission.

The new degrees are offered online and taught by experienced evangelists, pastors, ministry leaders, and respected faculty. Courses are 8 weeks long, and each degree is only 36 credit hours.

For more than four decades, Regent University has trained Christian leaders with a vision to change the world, equipping men and women to do great things.

"Regent University is committed to equipping Christian leaders to change the world," said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs. "Our world and our ministries need men and women who are excellently educated and trained, and who are committed to Christ and to living in humble and loving submission to Him. These degree programs are a tremendous addition to help prepare students for ministry."

To explore these degrees, click on the links below:

•M.A. in Christian Discipleship

•M.A. in Church Leadership

•M.A. in Church Planting

•M.A. in Evangelism & Mission

"It is our hope that these degrees will equip Regent graduates to humbly lead and serve the church, and thus change the world for Christ," said Corné Bekker, dean of the School of Divinity. "For the church. By the church. Ministry ready. For the glory of God."

Founded in 1978, Regent University has nearly 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Va., and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, masters, and doctoral degrees from a Christian perspective in 135+ program areas including business, communication, the arts, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology.

Currently, Regent University is ranked among top national universities by U.S. News & World Report and is one of only 22 universities nationally to receive an "A" rating for its comprehensive liberal arts core curriculum.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.