Islamic Extremists Kill 12 Christians, Kidnap Women and Children in Northeast Nigeria

Reports of violence in Nigeria have risen over the past few years as Islamic extremists are relentless in their efforts to maintain control over the country—to include the kidnapping and killing of innocent victims.

According to Morning Star News, terrorists in northeast Nigeria attacked Takulashi village near Chibok, Borno state last Sunday, killing 12 Christians and abducting women and children.

Area resident Ishaku Musathe said Boko Haram was responsible for the attack. They arrived with assault rifles and shot at anyone who was nearby.

"They also burned down houses and looted food items from our houses," Musa told Morning Star News. "At the end of the shootings and looting, which lasted about two hours, 12 of our people in the community were killed, three women were kidnapped and also four children were abducted by the Boko Haram attackers."

Musa added that the terrorists invaded the village around 9:00 a.m., during church services.

The Rev. Zakariya Musa of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (Ekklesiyar Yan'uwa a Nigeria, EYN), said nine of the 12 people killed were members of his church, and that one of the three others victims was the pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

Uba Kolo, a member of the local Civilian Joint Task Force vigilante group said "the attackers killed men and went away with women and young girls."

As CBN News has reported, militants have unleashed a reign of terror throughout Africa, causing countless deaths and displacing millions of people.

At least 33 people were killed in attacks by Islamic extremists on five Christian communities in the southern Kaduna state of Nigeria in August.

That same month, Muslim Fulani militants in Kachia County killed four Christians and kidnapped their driver as their vehicle made its way from a Katul village in Nigeria.

And in July, Fulani militants armed with knives and machetes attacked homes in the Christian village of Kizachi, brutally murdering one nine-year-old child, three teenagers, and one adult.

Nigeria ranked 12th on Open Doors' 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution but second in the number of Christians killed for their faith, behind Pakistan.

