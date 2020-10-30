This Prophet Predicted Trump's 2016 Win, Now He Believes the 2020 Election Will Lead to Mass Chaos

Internationally-recognized speaker and author Lance Wallnau, who back in 2016 was among several evangelical Christian leaders who believed Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, now foresees the American people giving Trump another four years in the White House. But he believes the process will be very tumultuous.

Wallnau thinks the election will be contested, and the Supreme Court will ultimately have the final say.

The Western Journal (WJ) reports Wallnau sees God's providence in play in the elevation of Amy Coney Barrett to the high court before the 2020 election.

"I think God is playing chess," he told the WJ following a large Christian event near Phoenix last weekend.

Wallnau thinks when all of the votes are counted, the final tally of the election will be so close that there will be questions about ballot integrity, which will lead to court challenges.

"I think it's going possibly to the Supreme Court, and one vote will make the difference because I can't count on Chief Justice John Roberts for anything. One vote could actually make Trump an appointed president rather than an elected president, which of course will release chaos," he said.

Wallnau, who has been a prophetic voice in the church, is currently traveling to the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina and Florida on "The Chaos Tour." He says chaos is not a bad thing, especially if it uproots bad systems in society and government, according to the WJ.

In October of 2016, Wallnau released his now best-selling book titled God's Chaos Candidate: Donald J. Trump and the American Unraveling.

Trump Like Persian King Cyrus in the Bible

Wallnau told CBN News one month later that he believed Trump was anointed by God for an assignment.

"I had the strangest sense that I was dealing with something different," Wallnau told CBN News. "I was dealing with someone who wasn't an evangelical Christian, who was anointed for an assignment and I didn't know what way to go with that. So I went home and all that I heard the Lord say is 'Donald Trump is a wrecking ball to the spirit of political correctness'."

Wallnau compared Trump to the Persian King Cyrus cited in the Bible. In the book of Isaiah, Cyrus decreed that the Jews living in captivity in ancient Babylon could return to Israel and rebuild their temple.

"He came in, this king, as a secular ruler and decreed for the building of the house of the Lord. He literally made it possible for the Jews to end the captivity," he explained. "And I'm reading on, it says like you know he will break through these gates of Babylon. I'm going, well, there's your wrecking ball."

Wallnau said history is fulfilled with secular rulers appointed by God for unique seasons.

"He anoints them for their assignment and then it's obvious if you think about it. You're stuck with the reality of history," he continued. "That as God put people into the crucible of history for not your favorite Christian candidate but who in the end was perfectly anointed for the task."

America's 45 Like Isaiah 45

In a later interview with CBN News, Wallnau explained further about what God had spoken to him specifically about what the next president would be like.

"I heard the Lord say, 'Isaiah 45 will be the 45th president'," Wallnau explained. "I go check it out; Isaiah 45 is Cyrus."

"Isaiah says a hundred years before this guy was born, 'I will do this for Israel's sake, though he knows me not,' which means that Trump doesn't have the experience with God that the evangelical typically would call, 'knowing God'," he continued.

"But he's got a fear of God," Wallnau told CBN News. "He's anointed of God. Isaiah 45 says, 'for the sake of Israel,' which would be the people of God, and so it has to do with Israel; it has to do with Christians."

USA Today reported Wallnau was one of only a handful of evangelical leaders to have accurately predicted Donald Trump's presidency.

Meeting 'A Heathen from New York'

The well-known author has now published a sequel to his first book titled God's Chaos Code: The Shocking Blueprint that Reveals 5 Keys to the Destiny of Nations in which he shows parallels between the Old Testament and events happening today.

At a recent event in Phoenix, he told the audience he did not think of Trump as God's candidate when he and other Christian leaders first met him at Trump Tower in August of 2015, according to the WJ.

Wallnau wasn't really sure why God had him there to visit with a "heathen from New York," he joked.

After Trump listened to what each of the faith leaders had to say, he added a few thoughts of his own.

"If you don't mind me saying so, you guys have really gotten soft," Wallnau recalled the future president saying.

Trump pointed to how Christians were portrayed in the mainstream media, and how their faith had been removed from the public square.

"I'm convinced you guys are the most powerful force in the country. I don't know if you know it, but I really believe that," Wallnau remembers Trump telling the group.

The WJ reports Wallnau will be appearing at the As One Prayer Rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC this Saturday and Sunday.