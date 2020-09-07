Catch the Promise Keepers Virtual Encore Event with Special Highlights From 2020 Global Digital Experience

Promise Keepers, a Christ-centered organization dedicated to helping men grow in their Christian faith, will live stream a special encore presentation of this year's 2020 Global Digital Experience.

On September 11, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. EDT, men from around the world can participate in a four-hour event that will highlight some of the best moments that took place during this summer's event.



"This summer, Promise Keepers 2020 men's conference united more than 750,000 men across the globe," the organization wrote on Instagram. "Now we're returning for a special virtual encore event."

The event will feature guest speakers including Tony Evans, the Benham Brothers, and Steve Berger, along with worship that will be led by Michael W. Smith and Danny Gokey.

And Promise Keepers is preparing for their 2021 Conference which is scheduled for July 16-17. Over 80,000 men from across the globe are expected to gather at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. To learn more about this event, click here.

Promise Keepers stands by its mission of empowering men to live out their God-given identity and purpose today and destiny tomorrow by serving their homes, workplaces, and communities with integrity and influence.

Founded in 1990 by former University of Colorado football coach Bill McCartney, Promise Keepers is a movement that encourages men to be Christ-like leaders for their church and community.

To find out more about Promise Keepers encore event or to register, click here.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories