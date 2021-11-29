Fulani Muslims Shout 'Allahu Akbar' While Slaughtering 10 Christians, Children and Burning 100 Homes

Jihadist Fulani herdsmen reportedly attacked villagers in Nigeria's Plateau state on Friday, killing 10 Christians and burning down 100 homes.

International Christian Concern (ICC) reports the victims ranged in age from 4 to 86. Witnesses said the heavily armed attackers wore black clothing and shouted "Allahu Akbar" (Allah is the greatest) as they stormed the area.

"I lost my grandchildren for the sake of Christ," survivor Sibi Gara told ICC. Another survivor, who lost six family members in the attack said, "I slept outside on the street."

Nearly 700 people were displaced from their homes.

Nuhu Nga, public relations officer with the Miango Youth Development Association, released a statement Saturday on Facebook.

"This calculated attack was carried out by the Fulani herdsmen who intruded from the boundaries of Kaduna-Plateau. Eyewitnesses have it that the attackers came in mass to carry out this devilish acts," Nga wrote. "With deep sense of empathy, may God comfort us and bring an end to this evil against humanity. We equally condemn these killings and destruction of lives and properties by the known enemies "FULANI MILITIAS."

He added, "This renewed attack has once again obstructed the relative peace we were hoping that the various peace process authorities have engaged in would be consolidated. The incessant attack is also affecting our developmental strides as a people but with God on our side, we would come out stronger and achieve more as a people."

The attack came just days after the Biden administration announced it's dropping Nigeria from the U.S. religious freedom watchlist, even after thousands of Nigerian Christians were slaughtered over the past year.

CBN News has reported extensively on the radical Fulani Muslims targeting Christians.

Militants went on a rampage from Oct. 1-5, killing six Christians and leaving several others wounded during attacks on multiple villages in Nigeria's Plateau State.

In Kaduna state, 36 Christians were murdered during numerous attacks throughout the month of August.

Rev. Jacob Kwashi, Anglican bishop of Zonkwa Diocese, said the government has done nothing to correct this dire situation.

"We have never seen an evil government in this country like the one of today. The government is fully in support of the bloodshed in Nigeria. We are being killed just because we are not Muslims," Kwashi said. "These evil Fulani jihadists are enjoying the backing of the government to go about killing people, destroying their houses and farmlands, yet when we try to defend ourselves, the government will go about arresting our people. What kind of justice is this?"

The Fulani herdsmen, also known as the Fulani militia, are often radical Muslims who target Christians in their relentless attacks on villages across the West African country.

They were early adopters of Islam, participating in holy wars, or jihads, in the 16th century that established them as a dominant social and economic force in Western Africa, according to WorldWatch Monitor.

Nigeria is ranked 9th on Open Doors' 2021 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

