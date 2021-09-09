Global Prayer Event 'Africa Returns' Calls on Christians to Pray for Revival Across the Continent

A global movement of prayer and repentance is taking place this Friday in Ibadan, Nigeria as thousands of Christians are expected to gather for "Africa Returns."

The event follows last September's "The Return" where believers from all denominations and backgrounds united for prayer and worship in Washington, D.C. including 42 million people who watched it via livestream.

Dr. Oluwasayo Ajiboye, chairman of Africa Returns, had the idea to hold to this year's event in Africa.

"We believe that all the things that have been happening in Africa – the violence, the confusion, the leadership problems, the injustice, the wars, the famines – that when we return to God, God will have an answer for these things, and that the leadership problems that look intractable, when we return to God, like the children of Israel, God will bring a solution," said Dr. Ajiboye.

Africa Returns is a movement similar to the open-air crusades held by the late evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, who traveled across the African continent for decades telling people about the love of Jesus Christ.

His ministry, Christ For All Nations, recorded nearly 80 million people responding to the call of salvation in Africa and around the world.

"Bonnke talked about a 'decade of harvest.' I do believe God will cause Africa to have a 'decade of justice'," Dr. Ajiboye explained. "When you place the harvest in the hands of the unjust, the unjust abuses the harvest, but now we are praying that the injustice over all of Africa would end and that God would give new people a voice in the midst of the nations. We are very close to the end of time, but this time is actually the right time for a great harvest to prosper amid an unjust land, so this is what we are crying for, that God would touch Africa and the harvest will prosper under just rulership."

Beginning at 5:00 a.m. EDT (USA time) on Friday, September 10, The Return co-founders Rev. Kevin Jessip, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, Dr. Ajiboye, and many others will begin praying from a venue in Nigeria until midnight.

The Return International co-founder Rev. Kevin Jessip says this prayer movement goes far beyond Africa.

"As a dark world Antichrist system seems to be rising as a one-world government, attempting to steal the sovereignty of nations, Joel 2:15-16 tell us what we must do: 'Blow the trumpet in Zion; consecrate a fast; call a solemn assembly; gather the people. Consecrate the congregation,'" Jessip says. "God is about to do something new and glorious. This new thing is beyond revival, beyond an awakening. It is a work of God that He alone initiates."

Additional "Africa Returns" prayer events taking place Saturday include Redigging the Wells of Revival Global and The Romans 9:11 Project.

BELOW: Watch "The Return" - National and Global Day of Repentance and Prayer | Friday, Sept 25, 2020

