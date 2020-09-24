Be a Part of 'The Return,' a National and Global Day of Repentance, Friday Evening and All Day Saturday

Thousands of Christians are gathering in Washington, DC on Sept. 26 for an event called "The Return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance."

The Return is a solemn assembly based on 2 Chronicles 7:14 found in the Bible.

"If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land." (2 Chronicles 7:14 ESV)

The Return is for all believers from all denominations and backgrounds.

"It's going to be on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Sept. 26th," Jonathan Cahn co-chair of the event recently told 700 Club host Pat Robertson. "But it's also going to be around the world and around the country for those who can't make it, it's going to be streamed to their homes, their churches, they can have their own event. The point is, this is a crucial moment."

Featured speakers and guests at the event include Don Moen, Pat Boone, Michael Brown, Jonathan Friz, Grant Berry, Robert Mawire, Ricky Skaggs, Tom Demaree, Rick Scarborough, Jason Hershey, Kent & Candy Christmas, Dr. Harrison, Donnell & Stephanie Vigers, Blackwoods, Gloria Elliott, Terry & Barbi Franklin, Kevin Sorbo, Cindy Jacobs, Frank Amedia, John Kilpatrick, Kevin Jessip, Anne Graham Lotz, and Jonathan Cahn.

"The Return" is set to take place 40 days before the presidential election, and on the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower.

Surrounding "The Day of Return" on Sept. 26 at the Washington Mall will be 10 days, known from ancient times as the Days of Awe, to be set as a special time of prayer and repentance from September 18-28.

"I believe this is the moment," Cahn said. "If we don't do this now, we may pass the point of no return."

The event will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Eastern on Friday. It will also be streamed LIVE beginning at 9:00 am Eastern on Saturday and will conclude around 9:00 pm.

CLICK HERE to learn more about "The Return" and how you can participate, either in person or online.

