Russian Troops Burn Stockpiles of Bibles as Mission Eurasia Ministry Center Destroyed by Tanks in Ukraine

Mission Eurasia, a nonprofit ministry that is helping meet the needs of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, reports that one of its training centers in Irpin was destroyed by tanks during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces last month.

In a Facebook post, the ministry wrote, "Thank you for your outpouring of prayers and support in every way. Our hearts are deeply saddened by the destruction of Mission Eurasia's field ministries headquarters in Irpin, near Kyiv, even as we thank God for the safety of all our team members and evacuees who had been sheltering there."

"Nothing will stop the spread of the gospel in Ukraine and across the former Soviet Union, as had been happening from our headquarters. All of us at Mission Eurasia are united and trusting God. The gospel is indestructible and the determination of the Mission Eurasia team is strong. We thank God for you and countless others who have stood with us in the past and are standing with us now," the group said.

"After our building was destroyed in tank crossfire, Russian troops threw any remaining stockpiles of Bibles and Christian books from our warehouse at the back of the building on the ground and burned them," the Facebook post continued. "From our headquarters warehouse, millions of copies of God's Word including Bibles and other Scripture versions filled with the truth, love, and hope of God have gone out across Ukraine and all of the former Soviet Union over many years. This will continue. Today 20 tons of humanitarian assistance and Scriptures will be going out from Mission Eurasia's four centers in Ukraine and bordering countries through 'I Care' boxes, which each contain enough food for one family for a week."

Mission Eurasia's post also included photos of burned Bibles and books, and the destroyed building.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Mission Eurasia President Sergey Rakhuba recently told The Christian Post, "We're very saddened by the loss. Buildings can be replaced but we are reprinting hundreds and hundreds of copies of new Scriptures available into the hands of these young evangelists we train, these young volunteers we equip that continue reaching out to people who are in need."

The ministry leader said, "There were lots of tears shed after we got the news" of the building's destruction but he remains confident that "God will continue providing."

CBN News has reached out to Mission Eurasia for an update. We'll post it here when we hear back from the ministry.

Church-Planting Organization

Headquartered in Wheaton, Illinois, the ministry works in 13 countries of the former Soviet Union, the region now called Eurasia, with the goals of church-planting, leadership training, international evangelism, and humanitarian outreach.

"We also work in Israel due to the large Russian-speaking population that emigrated to Israel from the former Soviet Union. In each country where we work, we are training and mobilizing in-country Christian leaders to transform their nations for Christ!" according to Mission Eurasia's website.

Delivering Humanitarian Aid and the Gospel of Jesus Christ

Two years ago, CBN News was in Eastern Ukraine with Mission Eurasia as Ukrainian forces were then fighting with Russian-backed separatists near the frontline town of Opytne. The ministry was working with 50 churches in order to help distribute gifts of hope to people still living in the combat zone.

And in 2019, CBN News traveled to Mongolia with a team from Mission Eurasia, who partnered with Mongolian Christians to hold evangelistic camps for young people in remote regions of the country. It is still one of the most unreached places in the world.