Over 245,000 People Choose Christ After Watching Luis Palau Association Film, 'Light Your World'

More than 245,000 people came forward to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior after watching the new Christian film, Light Your World.

The film premiered on Dec. 31 and was produced by the Luis Palau Association. The online event featured music from Christian artists TobyMac and Maverick City Music, according to the ministry.

Christian artist Danny Gokey and Darren Mulligan from We Are Messengers shared their testimonies, along with multiple people from around the world. The event was hosted by Andrew and Wendy Palau.

Leading up to the event, believers were encouraged to take the "Light Your World Challenge" which involved making a commitment to pray for five friends who are not believers. Over 10,000 signed up for the challenge.

The hope for Light Your World was for believers to share the Good News of the gospel with their friends and family members.

"In these dark times, we need more than empty resolutions and wishful thinking," said Andrew Palau. "We need true hope. And that is exactly what this program was able to offer. We're so blessed to see how God used Light Your World. And we're praying for each and every individual whose life was changed as a result of this outreach effort."

After the film premiere, the ministry used geo-targeted digital ads throughout the month of January to share testimonies — ultimately reaching more than 43 million people in 237 different nations.

As a result, 245,609 of those individuals indicated that they made a decision for Christ.

One viewer, Dio from Liberia, said, "I was very excited yesterday when I asked the Lord to come into my life and take control! I watched your wonderful video until my phone went out of current. I'm eager to obtain your entire program of total spiritual growth. I look forward to your guidance and support in my journey in Christianity!"

Light Your World film debuted online nearly nine months after Luis Palau died at the age of 86.

For more than 55 years, Luis Palau sought to carry the gospel to the ends of the earth. He reached hundreds of millions of people for Christ before he died of cancer.

The film is still available for viewing at www.lightyourworld.live.

