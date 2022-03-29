Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageCWNNews
Faithwire

‘Nanci Is With Jesus’: Christian Author Randy Alcorn’s Wife Has Died After Battle With Cancer

03-29-2022
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
randyalcorn
Randy Alcorn. (Screenshot credit: Eternal Perspective Ministries with Randy Alcorn/YouTube)

Just days after Christian author Randy Alcorn’s family gathered together, he announced his wife has died.

“Nanci is with Jesus,” Alcorn wrote of his wife Nanci, who died of colon cancer. “So happy for her. Sad for us. But the happiness for her triumphs over the sadness. Grieving is ahead, and it will be hard, but these last years and especially this last month have given us a headstart on the grieving process.”

The “Heaven” author posted a sweet tribute to Twitter Monday evening:

Alcorn expressed gratitude for those who have been praying for Nanci, reassuring them they should not feel their prayers were unanswered. He explained that many of them were, in fact, answered, and “many others were answered in a better way than we could ever ask.”

He ended his Twitter thread by writing he is “overwhelmed with gratitude to the One full of grace and truth.”

As CBN News previously reported, Nanci had been battling colon cancer since 2018.

The 11 members of the Alcorn family gathered together last Monday, just a couple of days after Nanci told her husband “she felt she didn’t have much time left in this world, and she wanted to speak into the lives of our kids and especially our grandkids.”

Each family member spoke with Nanci privately before the whole family gathered together for prayer to say a “temporary goodbye” to ultimately be “followed by eternal reunion.”

Listen to the latest episode of the Faithwire podcast below: 

“What an emotional and meaningful and truly unforgettable time!” Alcorn wrote last week. “Two of the grandsons said they would never forget this day, and the others in their own way made it clear they felt the same. Nanci’s desire was to have an eternal impact on the lives of her grandsons, and her life did that, but this day was the culmination.”

During their family time, Alcorn recalled his wife asked that her journal be read aloud to the family, as it detailed her “trust in the love and sovereignty of God.”

Please pray for Randy Alcorn and the rest of the Alcorn family as their mourn Nanci’s passing and celebrate her life.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Would you like resources to help you navigate the important issues in this article? Click on any of the topics below:

Death Jesus Prayer

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories