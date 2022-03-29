‘Nanci Is With Jesus’: Christian Author Randy Alcorn’s Wife Has Died After Battle With Cancer

Just days after Christian author Randy Alcorn’s family gathered together, he announced his wife has died.

“Nanci is with Jesus,” Alcorn wrote of his wife Nanci, who died of colon cancer. “So happy for her. Sad for us. But the happiness for her triumphs over the sadness. Grieving is ahead, and it will be hard, but these last years and especially this last month have given us a headstart on the grieving process.”

The “Heaven” author posted a sweet tribute to Twitter Monday evening:

I am so proud of my wife for her dependence on Jesus and her absolute trust in the sovereign plan and love of God. Nanci is and always will be an inspiration to me. — Randy Alcorn (@randyalcorn) March 28, 2022

All God’s children really will live happily ever after. This is not a fairytale, it is the blood-bought promise of Jesus.

What a great and kind God He is. As of a few hours ago, Nanci now lives where she sees this firsthand, in the place where Joy truly is the air she breathes. — Randy Alcorn (@randyalcorn) March 28, 2022

Alcorn expressed gratitude for those who have been praying for Nanci, reassuring them they should not feel their prayers were unanswered. He explained that many of them were, in fact, answered, and “many others were answered in a better way than we could ever ask.”

He ended his Twitter thread by writing he is “overwhelmed with gratitude to the One full of grace and truth.”

Don’t feel your prayers were not answered, Many of them were, and many others were answered in a better way than we could ever ask. Overwhelmed with gratitude to the One full of grace and truth, Randy — Randy Alcorn (@randyalcorn) March 28, 2022

As CBN News previously reported, Nanci had been battling colon cancer since 2018.

The 11 members of the Alcorn family gathered together last Monday, just a couple of days after Nanci told her husband “she felt she didn’t have much time left in this world, and she wanted to speak into the lives of our kids and especially our grandkids.”

Each family member spoke with Nanci privately before the whole family gathered together for prayer to say a “temporary goodbye” to ultimately be “followed by eternal reunion.”

“What an emotional and meaningful and truly unforgettable time!” Alcorn wrote last week. “Two of the grandsons said they would never forget this day, and the others in their own way made it clear they felt the same. Nanci’s desire was to have an eternal impact on the lives of her grandsons, and her life did that, but this day was the culmination.”

During their family time, Alcorn recalled his wife asked that her journal be read aloud to the family, as it detailed her “trust in the love and sovereignty of God.”

Please pray for Randy Alcorn and the rest of the Alcorn family as their mourn Nanci’s passing and celebrate her life.

