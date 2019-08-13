'I'm Genuinely Losing My Faith': Hillsong Worship Leader Rejects Christian Beliefs

Marty Sampson, a worship music writer, singer, and active member of Hillsong has publicly denounced his faith on social media.

His announcement comes just weeks after well-known Christian author Joshua Harris announced his departure from Christianity, both sharing their news over Instagram.

Sampson, who has notably written songs for Hillsong Worship, Hillsong United, Delirious and Young & Free, shared a now-deleted post to Instagram, explaining how he is “losing” his faith.

The following is a transcript of the post from Relevant Magazine:

Time for some real talk. I’m genuinely losing my faith, and it doesn’t bother me. Like, what bothers me now is nothing. I am so happy now, so at peace with the world. It’s crazy.

This is a soapbox moment so here I go … How many preachers fall? Many. No one talks about it. How many miracles happen. Not many. No one talks about it. Why is the Bible full of contradictions? No one talks about it. How can God be love yet send four billion people to a place, all ‘coz they don’t believe? No one talks about it. Christians can be the most judgmental people on the planet—they can also be some of the most beautiful and loving people. But it’s not for me.

I am not in any more. I want genuine truth. Not the “I just believe it” kind of truth. Science keeps piercing the truth of every religion. Lots of things help people change their lives, not just one version of God. Got so much more to say, but for me, I keeping it real. Unfollow if you want, I’ve never been about living my life for others.

All I know is what’s true to me right now, and Christianity just seems to me like another religion at this point. I could go on, but I won’t. Love and forgive absolutely. Be kind absolutely. Be generous and do good to others absolutely. Some things are good no matter what you believe. Let the rain fall, the sun will come up tomorrow.

Sampson has spent the last twenty years producing worship music for the Hillsong music groups including Hillsong United, Hillsong Worship, and Hillsong Young & Free.

He has both written and sang worship songs with various Hillsong legends from Darlene Zschech to Joel Houston to Brooke Ligertwood.

Some of his most recent popular songs include: “Forever,” “Came to My Rescue,” and “Came to My Rescue.”

Sampson’s Complaints

Some of Sampson’s reasons for leaving the faith include failing to talk about the church failing to address controversies, the devastation of eternal damnation, and contradictions found in the Bible.

Ken Ham, the CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis, tweeted about Sampson’s post, urging him to look into research regarding his questions, citing sources like Ark Encounter and Creation Museum as helpful tools.

“In his Instagram announcement, among other things, he specifically mentions science, trying to understand a loving God with people going to Hell, & supposed bible contradictions,” Ham wrote.

“He claims no one talks about such matters,” Ham wrote. “Actually that’s probably true in many church homes & churches—but it’s not true at Answers in Genesis & our two attractions Ark Encounter @ArkEncounter & Creation Museum @CreationMuseum.”

“We produce many resources dealing with these topics to help,” he added. “{arents & churches teach the truth about true science confirming Genesis, & understanding death & suffering in relation to our sin in Adam.”

Ham also pointed out that the inconsistencies in Christian teaching don’t stem from the Bible, but from how people interpret it.

“Sadly many young people in our churches have been taught by compromising church leaders to believe in millions of years, which would mean the death, suffering & disease we see today has been going on for millions of years–thus it’s God’s fault! But death, disease & suffering are a consequence of our sin–it’s our fault,” he added.

Ham went on to add that Answers in Genesis provides books regarding topics that discuss “the supposed contradictions in the Bible to show when passages are properly understood, there are no contradictions.”

“This sad situation about this person is a reminder the church & parents need to teach apologetics to counter today’s attacks on God’s Word,” he concluded.

Many expressed their sadness on Twitter at Sampson’s renouncement of his faith, some calling for prayers, others comparing it to another Christian apostasy.

One Twitter user compared the apostasy of Joshua Harris and Sampson, saying: “Joshua Harris: Doctrinally founded. Relationally, not so much. Marty Sampson: Relationally founded. Doctrinally, not so much. Conclusion: We need BOTH.”

Joshua Harris:

Doctrinally founded. Relationally, not so much. Marty Sampson:

Relationally founded. Doctrinally, not so much. Conclusion:

Adrian Tijerina, an M.Div. student Western Seminary tweeted Sampson’s departure from the faith shows the importance of theological training.

“Worship leaders need theological training. Marty Sampson of @Hillsong posting about leaving the Christian faith breaks my heart,” Tijerina wrote. “God loves Marty and will continue to pursue him. I pray this is not the end of the story.”

Hillsong has not yet commented on Marty Sampson’s comments, and the post has been deleted.

Please keep Marty Sampson in your prayers, that he may find repentance, restoration and reconciliation in his relationship with Christ.