'If Jesus Rose - Game, Set, Match': Christian Apologists Offer Great Advice on Struggling Hillsong Songwriter

Two Christian apologists have reached out with some helpful ideas for Marty Sampson, the former worship leader and songwriter for Hillsong Worship who publicly announced he was struggling to believe anymore.

Using their online platforms, they're offering resources to assist the singer. Apologist and author William Lane Craig made Sampson the subject of his Aug. 26 podcast titled A Musician Struggles With His Faith. In the 23-minute program, Craig answers Sampson's questions dealing with his doubts about the Christian faith.

As Relevant Magazine reported, Sampson asked several questions in his initial Instagram post where he announced that he was "genuinely losing my faith, and it doesn't bother me." He later deleted that post after it caused an uproar:

"This is a soapbox moment so here I go … How many preachers fall? Many. No one talks about it. How many miracles happen. Not many. No one talks about it. Why is the Bible full of contradictions? No one talks about it. How can God be love yet send four billion people to a place, all 'coz they don't believe? No one talks about it. Christians can be the most judgmental people on the planet—they can also be some of the most beautiful and loving people. But it's not for me."

Craig also recommended for fellow believers to support Sampson in his search for the answers to his questions, instead of blasting him with judgmental comments.

"Now is not the time for condemnation and criticism," Craig told his listeners. "Now is the time to say, 'Here are some resources that can help you in your search, and I'll come alongside you and help you as I can.'"

Craig is a research professor of philosophy at Talbot School of Theology and a professor of philosophy at Houston Baptist University and the founder of the ministry Reasonable Faith.

Likewise, apologist and author Mike Licona and his wife, Debbie, posted a YouTube video in which they discuss Sampson's questions for those Christians who may find themselves doubting their faith. In the 38-minute video, the couple talks about several books and other resources for people to use.

In the video, Licona, associate professor in theology at Houston Baptist University and the president of the ministry Risen Jesus, said the questions "are difficult questions, and they're deserving of thoughtful, reasonable answers."

Licona reveals that he too has wrestled with doubt, but after doing some research found the answers.

"And the answers are there. I've looked at this stuff for more than three decades and wrestled with it," he said. "The answers are there. But you do have to spend some time researching."

Licona reminds his viewers that Abraham in the Old Testament and John the Baptist in the New Testament also had doubts.

"Doubting," he noted, "is normal."

The professor also recalled a conversation he had with scholar Gary Habermas in 1989 when he was having doubts about his faith. Throughout their conversation, Habermas kept asking him: Did Jesus rise from the dead?

"If Jesus rose – game, set, match," Licona said. "It's over. Christianity wins, period. And there's nothing that would be in the Scriptures that the skeptics raise that would discredit Christianity if Jesus rose from the dead."

Licona also reminded his viewers to be loving with those who doubt their faith as you try to help them find answers.

When people are "sincere about their doubts," Licona said, "You want to provide evidence. And you want to be loving brothers and sisters in Christ – not sarcastic and demeaning."

Watch Mike and Debbie Licona's video below.