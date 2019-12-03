'Fuller House' Final Season Reunites Candace Cameron Bure with Brother Kirk Cameron

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure and brother Kirk Cameron will have an on-camera reunion during the final season of the series.

Closer Weekly reports that it has been 30 years since the siblings have worked together on television.

Bure appeared on two episodes of "Growing Pains" and Cameron starred in one episode of "Full House."

"My brother Kirk is in an episode this season, so that was a really fun surprise," the 43-year-old said.

"It's a little bit of, like, a '90s episode, so Lisa Loeb is in it as well as my brother Kirk," the actress continued. "And that week I was directing as well...it was a dream come true to direct my brother."

Bure admits that she wanted to give Cameron a hard time, but working together turned out to be fun.

"I wanted to somehow fire him on the set and, like, cause drama, but I couldn't cause he was awesome," she said.

The reunion between brother and sister comes just ahead of the series' last episode.

In November, Bure wrote on Instagram that she was "in tears all morning" as the cast and crew filmed the finale.

"This is it," she said. "We just have a week left with each other. It's really hard. It's really, really hard."

"There's no worry on our part about the future, and so I just thank you and reassure you to just have tears with us and hug along with us, 'cause that's what we need, more the comfort and the love," she added.

The show brought back some of the original cast, including Bure's TV sister, Jodie Sweetin, and friend Andrea Barber.

Cast members Bob Saget, David Coulier, and John Stamos have made guest appearances on the show.

Meanwhile, Kirk Cameron has been busy with his new television series "One on One" which airs on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

Episodes feature a one-on-one competition with Cameron and his friends, pushing their limits while having fun. Afterward, they spend time together and talk about faith and family.

Season five of "Fuller House" premieres Dec. 6 on Netflix.