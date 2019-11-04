'Yes, God, More of This': Duck Dynasty's Korie Robertson Snaps Amazing Pic at Kanye's 'Sunday Service'
Thousands of people are choosing to follow Jesus Christ as a result of Kanye West's new outreach concerts called "Sunday Service."
Kanye has stunned the world with his new album called "Jesus is King," saying his life is now devoted to sharing the message of God's love and salvation.
Prophet Shawn Bolz was an eyewitness to one such powerful moment a week ago when he attended a Kanye event, saying the newly born again Christian's powerful creativity and message of grace could be a game-changer for gospel outreach. Now there's a new report of revival coming from Kanye's latest event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Korie Robertson, the wife of Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty, shared this powerful photo of people raising their hands at the Kanye concert in her home state.
"Our family has been celebrating all week what God is doing in and through Kanye and the Sunday Service Choir so when we heard he was going to be in Baton Rouge tonight we jumped in the car!"
"Straight up night of praise and worship with joy, humility, thankfulness, bold faith and power. Jesus is King. His name was lifted high in this place. Yes, God, more of this," she writes.
Pastor Ben Pirtle of Gateway Church offered this great photo of Kanye with his daughter wearing a Jesus hairclip, sitting on her daddy's shoulders.
"To me this looks like happiness. A man who has a new identity. A selfish lifestyle turned around to bless others. A child who knows and is known by her father! A celebration of meaning and transformation that is contagious. Darkness that has been overwhelmed by light!"
Pastor Curvine Brewington also attended that event, posting this photo of the altar call moment... it's gone viral. It's just a sea of hands raised high to choose Christ.
Pastor Jonathan Stockstill of Bethany Church hosted the Kanye service in Baton Rouge, and he spoke out about critics who have attacked him for doing it. He pointed out the only people Jesus ever got mad at were the religious people who pointed fingers of blame.
"If you wonder, can a guy like Kanye West get saved... can you get saved?" Stockstill asked. "Can you? Can I? If WE can, then everybody can, and that's why He moves, it's to save everybody."
Stockstill offered another post about the event, talking about how Kanye is pouring out his own finances to make these outreaches happen.
"Jesus is King! Thousands gathered, Jesus was lifted up, many were brought to Him. I can say this for certain, it is one of the most memorable Christian experiences of my life. The simplicity of the message, the power of the music, the humility of a changed man, was unforgettable. Kanye personally paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to make the event happen, he has a generous heart. He only performed 20 minutes out of 2 hours, it wasn't about him. A spiritual father took the mic and preached on blind Bartimaeus. His message was why we should cry out to Jesus. He HEARS us, He HELPS us, He HEALS us. An ocean of hands went up to believe in Jesus and surrender lives to Him. My biggest takeaway, be open to God moving. Be more Jesus natured, than church natured. Much love to the amazing Bethany team that pulled off a world class event in 72 hours with world class excellence. Thanks to Bethany Staff and A-Team for serving so much."
Meanwhile, Rich Wilkerson, Jr. the pastor who married Kanye and Kim Kardashian, recently posted a promo for Kanye's album "Jesus is King" saying, "I think the message is pretty clear. I've heard sermons less explicit."
Wilkerson is known for reaching out with the gospel to high profile stars, like Kanye and Justin Bieber.