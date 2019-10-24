TobyMac's Oldest Son, Aspiring Rapper Truett Foster McKeehan, Dies at Home

Christian pop artist TobyMac’s eldest son, Truett Foster McKeehan, passed away at his home in Nashville sometime Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

A representative for TobyMac confirmed the 21-year-old aspiring rapper’s death in a statement to the Tennessee branch of the USA Today Network.

On Wednesday, the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office also confirmed McKeehan’s death.

“Cause of death has not been determined,” the office stated. “Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

McKeehan’s death comes as TobyMac was in the middle of a week-long tour in Canada. He postponed the remainder of his appearances to be home with his family in Tennessee.

Last year, TobyMac released a song called “Scars,” which he dedicated to McKeehan, who had moved out of the family home to venture out on his own.

The Christian entertainer said in a video explaining the meaning of the song that, as parents, “sometimes we insulate those things [life’s hardships] from the ones we love, our children.”

“So to see them go out there and do this real world it’s painful. I wrote this one for my boy,” he explained. “I wanted to let him know that I’m here for him and God is there for him. So lift your head my son to where your help comes from.”

As news of McKeehan’s passing has started to spread, Instagram users have turned to the last post on the young rapper’s page, published five days ago, offering their condolences and well wishes.

Please pray for TobyMac and the entire McKeehan family.