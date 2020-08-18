Tim Tebow Calls For Christians to Join 'Rescue Team,' Stand Against Human Trafficking

Tim Tebow's birthday wish this year is for the world to join the fight against human trafficking.

The outspoken Christian has launched a "Rescue Team" through his Tim Tebow Foundation which is taking action against human traffickers.

In a video, Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel Peters urge Christians to "join the team or give to the fight" by visiting the foundation's website to learn more.

What’s next in our fight against Human Trafficking? We have been blown away by your support and desire to get involved. So, we’re building a team - The Rescue Team. Sign up to be the first to get the details of the team! https://t.co/TmFIAWSII7 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 15, 2020

"God says they're created in His image. Trafficking says they're an object created for my pleasure," Tebow said in the video.

Moved to tears, Nel-Peters explained that this initiative is "giving women all over the world a voice and the opportunity to reach out for help," while revealing that she has "lived with that fear."

Tebow tweeted that he is grateful for those who support the cause and are joining the movement.

"Yesterday was an amazing 33rd birthday, thank you for all the wishes!" he wrote Saturday. "But it wasn't just the wishes that made it a great day, it was so many people joining the mission... the rescue mission we're on for as many trafficking victims as possible."

"So many stepped up and I'm just so humbled and grateful and want you say thank you. Just because this birthday is over, doesn't mean the mission is over, but now we move forward with thousands more to help rescue more boys & girls...and I can't wait to see what God does next. TY!"

The Rescue Team is one of many initiatives in which Tebow and his wife are involved. The couple hosts a special prom every year called "A Night to Shine," which gives people with special needs over the age of 14 an opportunity to have an "unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love."

And the foundation is committed to providing life's necessities, along with spiritual care for homeless and abandoned children around the world through a project known as "Orphan Care."

To find out more about The Tim Tebow Foundation and the Rescue Team, click here.

