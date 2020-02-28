'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Becomes Second PBS Kid Series to Feature LGBT Character

The beloved PBS Kids series "Clifford the Big Red Dog" has become the second PBS children's series to feature a recurring LGBT character.

"Clifford" is based on the popular children's book character of the same name. The television series follows the adventures of a girl named Emily Elizabeth and her monstrous red dog named Clifford, who's just about the size of the house in which Emily and her family live.

According to ChristianHeadlines.com, the series was retooled last year for PBS and Amazon Prime with new animation and new voice actors. Two lesbian characters were introduced in an episode titled "The Big Red Tomato/Dogbo," when one of Emily's friends brings her two moms to a dinner party.

The two characters are not identified in the episode, but ChristianHeadlines.com notes the episode's credits label them as "Dr. Mulberry" and "Mrs. Mulberry."

As CBN News reported last year, the PBS series "Arthur" was accused of "brainwashing kids" after the show featured a gay wedding. In the premiere titled "Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone," Arthur and his friends attend their teacher's wedding. The group thinks that their teacher is marrying female rat, Patty, until they realize she's his sister, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Then Arthur's friend Muffy asks "Who is Mr. Ratburn marrying?" That's when the group sees their teacher walking down the aisle next to another man.

Recently, the much-loved "Seasame Street" taped an episode with actor Billy Porter who's been described as a "gay icon." He stars in "Pose," a television show about New York City's LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ballroom culture scene. In 2013, he won a Tony Award for his portrayal of "drag queen" Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots." And last year, he made waves when he donned a black velvet tuxedo gown to the 2019 Oscars.

In response, almost 60,000 people signed a LifeSite petition, asking HBO and its parent company, AT&T, to drop the episode.

And accusing PBS of taking advantage of parents' trust, the organization One Million Moms has started a petition to PBS Kids. More than 17,000 viewers have signed it so far.

"Discussion of such controversial topics and lifestyle choices should be left up to parents," the organization wrote on its website." PBS KIDS should not introduce the LGBTQ lifestyle to young children. PBS KIDS should stick to entertaining and providing family-friendly programming, instead of pushing an agenda."