'Faith is The Most Important Thing': Why Mark Wahlberg Begins Each Day With Prayer

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg recently shared to his fans that his faith is the most important thing in his life.

During an interview with Caron Butler, Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, said that above all things, he begins his day prayer.

"Faith is the most important thing. That's how I start my day everyday. By the time I open my eyes, before I turn the light on or do anything, I am kind of saying my prayers. I go in my prayer room and take that 15 or 20 minutes to express how grateful I am," he explained.

"Also to pray for all the people that I have in my life and the people that I've encountered along the way. The people who have been positive in my life. The people who I know are going through hard times in sickness. That's how I start my day and then I read my prayer book," he continued.

Growing up, Wahlberg experienced difficult times - even spending time in jail. But he overcome those obstacles and developed a new outlook on life.

The actor admits that he has made some mistakes, but his life took a turn for the better once he started focusing on his faith.

"When I started focusing on my faith, good things started happening for me in my life. In my teens, I said okay, 'The only way to do this is the right way. You can't cut corners in life. You might get away with it here or there but ultimately if you want anything with real substance, with a real solid foundation...you have to work," Wahlberg explained.

"We all make mistakes. Patience is not my specialty but working on that, being a dad, wanting to be the best dad I can be and the best example," he wrote to his followers on Instagram, while posting a video of the interview.

Wahlberg founded the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation to raise funds and support inner city kids through multiple organizations.

"I know that God didn't bless me with all this to say, 'forget about where you came from and just go off and do you and have a great life.' There is now an opportunity and responsibility to give back and inspire other people to say no matter where you come from or what obstacles you may face, if you actually go and do the right thing...good things will happen for you," he said.

Wahlberg said that his faith allows him to handle adversity and has given him a sense of purpose.

"Knowing how to deal with loss, disappointments, sickness, all those things...it's everything. My faith is everything," the actor noted. "No matter what, if you live to be 110, it's still a very short life. So, I have this wonderful idea that I'll be able to see my dad again and if you do good in this life, there is a heaven, there is a better place."

The actor hopes that his legacy will show that he used the blessings from God in the right way.

"I've taken and used the blessings and the gifts that God has given me in the way that He wanted and I could be a good servant, a good father, husband, son, friend, neighbor, a leader and a follower to those who are really serving," Wahlberg concluded.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.