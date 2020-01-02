2020 Blessings for Your Life from Joel Osteen, John Hagee, Joseph Prince and... 50 Cent?!

ANALYSIS

It's a new year, and as 2020 kicks off, Christian leaders are speaking words of blessing and encouragement over your life. Let's start with some of the obvious sources of uplifting spiritual comments.

Lakewood megachurch pastor and author Joel Osteen is known for being positive and encouraging. In a New Year's video post he reminds us who we are in Christ.

"You are blessed, prosperous, redeemed, forgiven, talented, creative, disciplined, focused, confident, secure, equipped, empowered, anointed, accepted, approved, not average, not mediocre, you are a child of the most high God."

Then there's Pastor John Hagee stating on Twitter, "Happy New Year! Today, I pray that you see the goodness of God overflowing in your life and following you every day and that every step you take along your journey in 2020 is dripping with the abundant blessing of Almighty God!"

The very faith-filled Joseph Prince also has some great reminders for you as you start 2020. He says, "Start your new year right with a confident expectation of God's blessings!"

In another post he states:

"As you step into this brand-new year, be confident that our Lord Jesus has gone before you and already prepared blessings for you (Ps. 139:5). No matter what comes your way, remember to believe that you are under an open heaven of His abundant supply and protected under the shadow of His wings. Praying this truth will guard your heart every day of 2020 and that you will see an increase of His favor, peace, and anointing on you and on all that you do set your hands to in the days ahead!"

But what you probably weren't expecting was some 2020 advice about turning to God from a rapper with a – shall we say – colorful past and a still colorful present.

Rap star "50 Cent" has reportedly hinted about a turn to faith recently, but his latest comments seem to indicate a more public turn toward God. His advice actually seems quite uplifting.

"Hello, welcome to Flight #2020. We are prepared to take off into the New Year. Please make sure your Attitude and Blessings are secured and locked in an upright position. All self-destructive devices should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should be put away. Should we lose Altitude under pressure during the flight, reach up and pull down a Prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by Faith. Once your Faith is activated you can assist other passengers. There will be NO BAGGAGE allowed on this flight.

The Captain (GOD) has cleared us for takeoff.

Destination: GREATNESS"

Even if 50 Cent has begun to seek God, it seems from some of his other recent posts that he's not living a Christian lifestyle. But that doesn't mean we can't pray for him to find the fullness of salvation through Jesus Christ. And while we're at it, let's remember to pray for many of the other celebrities who have professed their faith in Christ in the past few years – remember, they're facing a world full of detractors and temptations like all of us, but they just happen to be right in the spotlight.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to begin seeking God or starting a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting the positive developments in their spiritual journey. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.