Dr. Dobson Asks Why Fox Says 'Yes' to Drag Queens, 'No' to Abortion Survivors in Super Bowl Ads

After Fox Sports declined to air a pro-life advocacy group's television commercial during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Dr. James Dobson, the founder and president of the James Dobson Family Institute, asked the network, "Why are you saying 'yes' to drag queens and 'no' to abortion survivors?"

As CBN News reported, Lyric Gillett, director of Faces of Choice and producer of the ad, claimed earlier this week that Fox is essentially censoring their commercial after stringing her group along since last July.

According to the Washington Times, Fox said they did not accept the commercial because their ad spaces sold out early. Yet just six days ago, the network announced it had additional ad slots available, according to Variety.

"Fox's response would have been acceptable in November but we have been working with their legal team since July, so executives claiming ad space was not available is intentionally deceptive. And it's such an uninventive excuse to say they ran out of space, which is easily disprovable," Gillet said in a statement. "Faces of Choice provided every answer and documentation the legal team requested, and though the network has every right to decide which advertisers to accept, stringing along an eager advertiser who met every demand is professionally shady."

"The ad features several people who survived abortions, a part of the population whose voices are rarely heard, so what bigger stage to allow them to speak than on a Super Bowl commercial?" Gillet continued. "In an era where voices that have previously been silenced are allowed to be heard, this particular rejection by Fox Sports seems like a more calculated decision to deem abortion survivors worthy of being ignored."

She also announced her group has already started discussions with CBS for airing a commercial in the network's presentation of the Super Bowl in 2021.

Watch Faces of Choice's television commercial below:

Dr. Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, weighed in on the issue, warning families they might want to have their remote control ready. A commercial for Sabra hummus will feature a pair of drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

"This year, families may want to rethink their plans, or at least keep the remote close at hand. I've learned that on Sunday, Fox plans to broadcast a commercial featuring drag queens. I hope I don't need to explain to parents why their young children might be troubled or confused at the sight of men dressed up as women," he said in a statement.

"It amazes me that Fox would choose to transform the Super Bowl from a family-friendly event into an opportunity to promote a gender ideology that goes against the most basic biological realities, as well as the sincerely held religious beliefs of millions of Americans. To say I'm disappointed would be a huge understatement," Dobson added.

"What's worse, news reports suggest that Fox has refused to approve a pro-life commercial produced by Faces of Choice for Super Bowl Sunday, one in which abortion survivors tell the world that they are precious human beings who deserve a chance to participate in the ultimate contest – life," he continued. "So there you have it. Fox has said 'yes' to drag queens and 'no' to abortion survivors. Celebrating sexual fantasy while denying the value of every life... could the soul of America be any more lost?"

"I urge you to make your voices heard. Contact Fox and demand that they prioritize family entertainment and the value of life over harmful gender ideology and sexual fantasy. Also, please consider signing the My Faith Votes petition in support of Faces of Choice," Dobson noted.

"There is such a thing as truth. Let's stand for it," he concluded.

The last time a commercial with a pro-life message aired in the Super Bowl was ten years ago. The commercial featured then-college quarterback Tim Tebow, whose mother rejected a doctor's advice to have an abortion after she contracted amoebic dysentery. The ad sponsored by Focus on the Family did not include the words "abortion or pro-life" in it. However, CBS received furious responses from pro-choice groups over its decision to air the commercial.