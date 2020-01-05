'God Has Something Better Planned': These Tennessee Titans are Grounded by Faith, Not Football

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, Tight End Jonnu Smith and Cornerback Adoree' Jackson confess that their faith is grounded in God, not football.

Adoree' Jackson hadn't played football since suffering a foot injury in December, according to Titans Online. He was grateful to be back on the field for Saturday nights game against the New England Patriots.

"It is a blessing to be back out there with my brothers," Jackson said. "I thought I would be back sooner than I was, but it wasn't God's plan, and His vision for me. But to have everything work out the way it did and to be able to be back for the playoff game, I am truly thankful."

'If you tell God your plans, He’ll laugh at them because he has something better planned. I just had to wait and now it is time and I am glad to be back.”

Ryan Tannehill told Sports Spectrum he is thankful for the opportunity that God has given him.

"I pray before every game," Tannehill said. "I spend time with God before I get to the stadium and then when I lace up my cleats, I thank God for the opportunity to go out there and attempt to glorify Him."

"In my life, the times I've been really consistent, spending quality time on a daily basis with God in prayer, are the times I flourish the most. The times I'm feeling the tightest with God. He's such a giving, loving Father that we don't deserve and when you get a taste of it, you just want more," he added.

Jonnu Smith said that there are ups and downs with playing professional football, but he overcomes those difficulties through faith.

"The way I get through it all is by relying on my faith. It's the foundation of everything I do, and I am so thankful for the way I was raised because I lean on the things I learned as a kid today as a grown man. I've dealt with some tough times in my life, but it's all made me stronger."

The Titans defeated the New England Patriots 20-13 Saturday night at Gillette Stadium to advance into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

How has faith impacted these players and prepared them for moments like this?