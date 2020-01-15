'God Performed a Miracle': Wife of Third Day's Mac Powell Home From Hospital, 'Doctors Amazed at Progress'

The wife of Third Day lead vocalist Mac Powell has been making a remarkable recovery after spending 14 days in the hospital following a brain aneurysm.

On Jan. 11, Powell wrote on Instagram that Aimee made enough positive progress that she was able to come home for Christmas.

"Today marks six weeks since my wife Aimee woke up having a brain aneurysm which led to a hemorrhagic stroke. She spent 14 days in the hospital. Aimee is doing great and we are so blessed that she was home for Christmas."

Aimee was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 30 after complaining of a terrible headache.

After a CT scan was performed, doctors discovered bleeding on her brain.

Powell said Aimee underwent a procedure and doctors "were able to put in 2 coils which will keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing."

The Third Day frontman is calling Aimee's progress a miracle performed by God and is grateful for the many prayers that were offered from around the world.

"What a great time to reflect on the miracle that God performed in Aimee! We know that Aimee is here because of God, His plan for her life, and because of the prayers of the Saints all around the world!"

Powell wrote that Aimee is still experiencing headaches as she's healing, but she is gradually improving with each day.

He added that the "doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she's doing."

"Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed."