'God Performed a Miracle': Wife of Third Day's Mac Powell Home From Hospital, 'Doctors Amazed at Progress'
The wife of Third Day lead vocalist Mac Powell has been making a remarkable recovery after spending 14 days in the hospital following a brain aneurysm.
On Jan. 11, Powell wrote on Instagram that Aimee made enough positive progress that she was able to come home for Christmas.
So many have asked for an update. Here ya go: Today marks six weeks since my wife Aimee woke up having a brain aneurysm which led to a hemorrhagic stroke. She spent 14 days in the hospital. Aimee is doing great and we are so blessed that she was home for Christmas. We enjoyed the holidays with our children,family, and friends. What a great time to reflect on the miracle that God performed in Aimee! Headaches have been a new normal for her but she is continuing to heal and feel better each day. We will never be able to express our thanks and gratitude for all your prayers and love. We know that Aimee is here because of God, His plan for her life, and because of the prayers of the Saints all around the world! She’s been able to slowly get back to her normal mama routines like visiting colleges, seeing plays and basketball games, and getting in some snuggle time. Aimee is so incredibly grateful to be here with all of us. We go to a follow-up doctor visit on Tuesday. We hope and expect to get a great report. Thank you again for your continued prayers. To God be the glory!
Aimee was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 30 after complaining of a terrible headache.
After a CT scan was performed, doctors discovered bleeding on her brain.
Powell said Aimee underwent a procedure and doctors "were able to put in 2 coils which will keep the aneurysm from bleeding and possibly rupturing."
The Third Day frontman is calling Aimee's progress a miracle performed by God and is grateful for the many prayers that were offered from around the world.
Powell wrote that Aimee is still experiencing headaches as she's healing, but she is gradually improving with each day.
He added that the "doctors are amazed at her progress and how well she's doing."
"Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed."
On this 40° rainy Friday and after 14 days in the hospital with a bit of a painful, and tiring morning, the doctor has released Aimee from the hospital. She has all the medicines to help her be comfortable at home. Thank you Lord! We are so incredibly grateful to all the doctors and nurses that have provided excellent care to Aimee. And we can never say thank you enough to our family, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ who have prayed, taken care of our children and blessed us with gift cards, food, flowers and cards. We love y’all. #pray4aimee @macandaimee