Judge Rules Against Netflix Over Its Gay Jesus Movie

A judge in Brazil has ordered Netflix to stop showing a movie that some called blasphemous for portraying Jesus as a gay man.

The movie is called "The First Temptation of Christ." It depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay.

Religious groups bristled at that notion, while Porta dos Fundos, the creators of the film, defended it as legitimate freedom of expression. The group is a comedy troupe of five people from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who started filming sketches and parodies on their YouTube Channel. Some have likened the comedians' work to Monty Python films of the 1970s and 80s.

The ruling by the judge in Rio de Janeiro came in response to a petition by a Brazilian Catholic organization that argued the "honor of millions of Catholics" was hurt by the airing of the movie.

The movie was produced by a film company based in Rio which was targeted by a gasoline bomb attack on Christmas Eve.

The judge said the program's withdrawal "is beneficial not only to the Christian community but to Brazilian society which is mostly Christian."

The film has especially drawn the ire of Brazilian Christians, who have called the movie "blasphemous, vulgar, and disrespectful."

"We support freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the belief of 86 percent of the population," tweeted Eduardo Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazil's president and a member of Congress.

Netflix told The Associated Press it would not comment on the ruling.

As CBN News reported last month, Netflix Brazil received a strong response from its viewers in South America after the streaming service scheduled the Christmas special which was billed as a "dark comedy" about a "gay Jesus."

As of Thursday, more than 2.3 million people had signed a Change.org petition asking the streaming service to remove the film.

One person who signed the petition wrote, "We demand respect with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ ... who died and rose again to (help) those scoffers that if they will and repent will also have a part in that salvation ..."

Brazil has the largest Catholic population in the world with 123 million followers, according to the Catholic website Crux. It also has a quickly growing evangelical population.