2020 Candidate Kanye West: 'To Say the Black Vote Is Democratic Is a Form of Racism'

Rapper Kanye West has confirmed that he plans to run for president of the United States in 2020.

During a recent interview with Forbes, West declared that he's "been talking about this for years" and had originally planned on running in 2024. But now he's moved up the date.

The 43-year-old made the Independence Day announcement on Twitter writing, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Kanye contends that this is not a publicity stunt or a prank – he is serious about running for president.

"I'm speaking with experts, I'm going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden," West said.

According to Forbes, West is comfortable taking Black votes from a Democratic nominee, which would help Trump. He adds that it's racist to assume that anyone would vote for a Democrat because they're black.

"To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," West said.

He revealed that his running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming, and his campaign slogan will be "Yes!"

West is running as an independent and his campaign banner will be a birthday party because "when we win, it's everybody's birthday," West said.

And his two top advisors, wife Kim Kardashian West, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk support him all the way.

Shortly after West made the Independence Day announcement on Twitter, Kardashian West tweeted a picture of the American flag as a symbol of her support.

And Musk shared that he fully endorses the presidential hopeful tweeting, "You have my full support!"

Kanye pointed out that he's lost all faith in Donald Trump and that America "looks like one big mess," he said. "I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker."

Despite never voting in his life, West indicated that he's up for the challenge.

"I'm not saying Trump's in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama's special. Trump's special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden's not special," West concluded.

The rapper has talked about running for president in the past. During a 2019 appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, West stated that he planned to run for president in 2024.

"When I run for president in 2024, we're going to definitely - yo whatchu all laughing at?" West reacted to the laughing crowd. "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that, in fact, I'm going to walk."

The Democratic and Republican primary elections have been taking place over the past few months and the 2020 presidential election is only four months away.

