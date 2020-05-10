Televangelist Jim Bakker Recovering at Home After Stroke, Wife Says

Televangelist Jim Bakker is recovering at home after experiencing a stroke.

According to a Facebook post by wife Lori Bakker, Jim has consistently worked on the many projects he supports, which has taken a toll on his health.

"I wanted to share with you, our loving and caring partners, that Jim recently experienced a stroke, she wrote. "We are thankful that Jim is okay, and that he is now at home with our family."

The post continued, "For many years now, Jim has been working non-stop, working hard to bring incredible prophets and guests to our show, discovering and developing new products to share, building at Morningside, and bringing forth the message for the days that we are living in. All of these projects, and the vigorous warfare that we have experienced in the last several weeks, have taken a huge toll on Jim's health."

Bakker, 80, is the former host of The PTL Club (Praise the Lord) and The Jim and Tammy Show, was recently sued by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for alleging that a "Silver Solutions" product could cure the coronavirus.

In 1987, Bakker's PTL empire crumbled amid financial and sex scandals. He served nearly five years in federal prison.

After he got out, Bakker started a new ministry and was back on television, hosting his own show called, The Jim Bakker Show.

Lori Bakker noted that the ministry will carry on and asked for prayers during Jim's recovery.

"In the meantime, the show will continue. Jim is a Watchman on the Wall, and we as a family are committed to carrying his mantle by bringing more prophets, news, updates, and more in the coming weeks on The Jim Bakker Show.

"We ask that you continue to pray for Jim, and pray for our ministry, during these challenging times," she said. "As Jim always says, God loves you, He really does! And so do we!"