Candace Cameron Bure Teams with Salvation Army to Assist Needy Families this Holiday Season

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is working alongside The Salvation Army during this Christmas season to show people how they can help support families in need.

Bure told The Christian Post that the holiday season is a special time of the year for her, but it can be difficult for others who are having a tough time.

"Christmas is my favorite time of year for so many reasons. The biggest reason is that we celebrate Jesus Christ," Bure said. "It can be a hard season for so many people and that's why the work that I help do with The Salvation Army is so important - because there are so many people in need, especially during the holidays."

The 44-year-old stressed that many families have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and Christmas could be different for them this year.

"While it's a time of giving and should be a time of cheer, it can be very, very heartbreaking, especially for people who are struggling. Whether that's financial, whether it's just circumstances that they're in - homelessness, needing food, just needing help and daycare, and now with the pandemic, of course, that need has gone up."

The Salvation Army began their red kettle fundraising campaign on September 14 instead of the traditional Thanksgiving time-frame due to the pandemic and the overwhelming impact it's had on the country.

With the increase of store closures and fewer shoppers at retail locations, The organization said it expects to see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through the red kettles.

"The Salvation Army does everything and they help people long after disasters strike, long after the holiday season ends," Bure said. "They are always there."

Despite the difficult circumstances our nation is facing, Bure declared that "Christmas isn't canceled. We still want to be there to help. So we're asking you to help us rescue Christmas to serve those in need."

And the actress pointed to the one true source of peace and love - the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

"There's so much comfort in Jesus and His Word. You don't have to worry about every single thing that may or may not happen because we already know the end of the story," Bure said. "We know that Jesus wins. We know that God wins and that, for me, gives me hope when I'm going through the hardest struggles of my life; I know that there's an eternal perspective."

"I'm praying for everyone. Please know I'm praying for you because I know not everyone has that," she concluded.

To find out more about giving to The Salvation Army, click here.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories