'A Faith Filled Home': NBA Star Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Shares Video of Son Worshiping God

NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha shared a heartwarming video of their baby boy worshipping to praise music.

Ayesha captured the moment and posted, "We listen to this almost every night before bed. Canon says he's worshipping and makes whoever is in the room do it as well. It's the sweetest. I tried to record him the other night and got caught. I love this boy so much. @stephencurry30 you're the best dada. Thank you for spearheading a faith-filled home. We love you."

The couple has been open in the past about their faith and hosted a live worship session with a group of Christian artists in April.

Their daughter, Riley, even rapped a few lines from one of Lecrae's songs.

Riley Curry rapping Lecrae’s verse from Coming In Hot with Steph Curry as her hype man. @ayeshacurry (Via: @homeandhallelujah on IG) pic.twitter.com/ZMCDSaPGld — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) April 10, 2020

In March, the husband and wife joined worship leader and Christian artist Chris Tomlin during an Instagram live event called "Home & Hallelujah."

"What a beautiful evening of worship...thank you @stephencurry30 and @ayeshacurry so much for inviting me to be a part of this moment and thank you to all those who welcome me into your home tonight," Tomlin posted after the event.

And last year, Steph released an episode from his Facebook series, "Stephen vs. The Game," to which he dedicated to his Christian faith.

The episode, titled "Faith," details the impact Curry's relationship with Jesus Christ has had on his basketball career, his family, and how he deals with every obstacle that comes his way.

"My faith is tested on the court as much as it is in life," Curry said on the show.

"It's the part that always keeps me focused on what I need to do when it comes to my family when it comes to my job when it comes to how I treat other people, my appreciation for life and all the good things that happen and how to deal with the bad things that happen," he added. "I put believer first, because that is supposed to be the roots of everything that I do as a believer, as a husband, as a father, and on down from there."

