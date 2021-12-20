'I'm Getting Choked Up': Denzel Washington Cries While Remembering His Mother During Touching 'The Late Show' Interview

Actor Denzel Washington, who is increasingly making headlines for comments about his Christian faith, had an incredibly vulnerable moment during a Dec. 15, appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Washington, 64, became visibly emotional while speaking about his mother, Lennis Washington, who died earlier this year. The actor broke into tears as he was delivering remarks about mothers’ love for their sons.

“A mother is a son’s, first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother’s last true love,” Washington said, before pausing and admitting he was getting emotional. “I’m getting choked up. Sorry.”

Washington said his mother, who lived to age 97, wasn’t cheated and that he and his siblings weren’t either.

“She was there for everything,” he said. “And she went home.”

The actor, who was given a tissue by Colbert, shared that he didn’t cry at her funeral, despite shedding tears on

“The Late Show.” When the host asked why, Washington quipped, “I guess I saved it up for you.”

It was a tender-hearted exchange that showed Washington’s love for his late mom. Watch it unfold:

TONIGHT: Denzel Washington opens up about losing his mother this year, at age 97. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ODr0kqwlry — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 16, 2021

As CBN News previously reported, Washington has been increasingly vocal about his faith of late, speaking in a recent interview with The New York Times about the importance of having a “spiritual anchor.”

“This is spiritual warfare. So, I’m not looking at it from an earthly perspective,” he said. “If you don’t have a spiritual anchor, you’ll be easily blown by the wind and you’ll be led to depression.”

Washington has made a plethora of other comments about Christianity in the past as well. During his recent acceptance of the Honorary Sergeant Major of the Army honor, the actor said he prays he will “continue to do God’s work” in his life.

And in a 2017 interview, Washington expressed why he believes it is oft-times difficult for some to trust the gospel message that Jesus died for humanity’s sins.

“I was reading about this today in my prayer and meditation,” he told The Christian Post. “It is so difficult to trust that Jesus died for our sins because the mind never shuts off, especially in this world when you’re given all this information.”

Plus, he has openly discussed what it was like to be “filled with the Holy Ghost” for the first time.

Pray for Washington as he and his family grieve his mother’s death, and as he continues to navigate his Hollywood career.

