'This Is Spiritual Warfare': Denzel Washington Declares His Faith, Warns of Selfies and Self-Love in the Last Days

Actor Denzel Washington does not mince words when it comes to his faith in God. And in a recent interview with the New York Times, Washington reiterated that he is a "God-fearing man" while also warning people to not become too self-focused.

"This is spiritual warfare. So, I'm not looking at it from an earthly perspective," he said in the interview. "If you don't have a spiritual anchor you'll be easily blown by the wind and you'll be led to depression."

As CBN News has reported, Washington gave his life to God early on, but it took a few years for him to understand the weight of that decision.

"Three times...I think we all go through that. I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me," he said. "I didn't want to go this deep...I want to party. It was a supernatural, once in this lifetime experience that I couldn't completely understand at the time."

Now, the 64-year-old actor lives out his tenets of faith daily.

"I'm a God-fearing man," he told NYT. "I try not to worry. Fear is contaminated faith."

Washington goes out of his way to help others and encourage them.

Actor Corey Hawkins, who plays opposite of Denzel in "The Tragedy of Macbeth," told the New York Times the actor prays with him.

"Sometimes we get talking and you see the preacher in him," he said. "He's just a natural-born charismatic leader who is not afraid to talk about his own faults or misgivings or shortcomings."

Washington has become more outspoken about the pitfalls of social media.

During his American Film Institute Life Achievement Award acceptance speech, he warned against the "twitter-tweet meme-mean world that we've created for our children."

"The least we can do is consider what we have done and think about the young people," the two-time Academy Award-winning actor said.

He also recently shared scripture encouraging people not to get too focused on social media.

"The Bible says in the last days — I don't know if it's the last days, it's not my place to know — but it says we'll be lovers of ourselves," he said. "The No. 1 photograph today is a selfie, 'Oh, me at the protest.' 'Me with the fire.' 'Follow me.' 'Listen to me.'"

"We're living in a time where people are willing to do anything to get followed. What is the long or short-term effect of too much information? It's going fast and it can be manipulated obviously in a myriad of ways. And people are led like sheep to slaughter," Washington added.

His focus has become more heaven-bound.

"There are going to be two lines, the long line and the short line, and I'm interested in being in the short line."

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about the faith journeys of any high-profile individuals who are seeking Christ, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting the positive developments in their spiritual walk and positive statements about God. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.