Candace Cameron Bure's 'One Step Closer Bible' Scores #1 Christian Spot on Amazon: 'Dig Deeper and Know His Truth'

Actress Candace Cameron Bure shared exciting news that her "One Step Closer Bible" was number one in the Christian Faith books category on Amazon.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old was overjoyed and grateful that she is helping to share God's word.

"Wow!!! My new One Step Closer Bible is #1 in Christian Faith books on Amazon right now!! I'm freaking out excited that so many of you want to read God's word, dig deeper and know His truth. God's word will never return void. Isaiah 55:11 Go God!!!"

The study Bible uses the New Living Translation, which Bure says is easy to read, and uses modern-day English. One Step Closer Bible includes the words spoken by Jesus in red letters, and it contains the Old and New Testaments.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bure said she designed the new Bible to accommodate everyone, especially those who are new to the Christian faith.

"I specifically, with my Day Spring team, designed and created it for new believers or people that just haven't picked up the Bible in a long time and it feels overwhelming," Bure explained. "It feels like a foreign language to you, you don't know where to start - I made this for you. But if you're a seasoned Christian and you've been walking in faith for a long time, this Bible is still for you."

The former "Full House" and "Fuller House" star has been open about her Christian faith, which she says is at the center of everything.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," Bure said. "It's so important to me, and it's always a part of me, whether it's at home and privately, or when I'm reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

And she says relying on God's guidance and trusting in His ways motivates her to keep moving forward with different projects.

"The Bible to me is truth," Bure said. "I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God's in control of everything."



"I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it's not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How it helps me? It's hard to say because it's just a part of my being," she added.

