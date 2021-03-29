Christian Rapper Lecrae Shares 'Powerful' Experience of Celebrating Passover Seder

Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae shared images of himself celebrating a Passover meal on Sunday, revealing that the experience has had a big impact on him.

"Yesterday I celebrated Passover Seder," he wrote. "Going thru the process of eating the bitter herbs, unleavened bread, wine, and prayers was powerful. I look forward to celebrating in Jerusalem in the future and more importantly in the New Jerusalem forever."

The Passover meal is the same one Jesus celebrated with his disciples during the Last Supper before his crucifixion.

This is not the first time the Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Lecrae Devaughn Moore, has posted about life-changing moments he's encountered in connection with the Jewish roots of Christianity.

In 2019, Lecrae traveled to Israel and was baptized in the Jordan River.

"Today we got baptized in the Jordan River," the singer wrote, "The one John baptized Jesus in. I was joking before I got dipped and I said if a bird lands out here like the dove on Jesus, bruh … I'm gonna have a heart attack. Just take me to heaven cause God is speakin too loud! Well look at the pics. I love the Jordan because of all the symbolism it holds. It was the border of the promised land. It was the picture of safety and security. Getting baptized in it was an incredible experience for me."

"When I was immersed into Christ (not just water) I also become a new creation: 'Therefore, if anyone is in Messiah, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.' The more you learn the Jewish roots the more truth comes alive," Lecrae added.

That was the second baptism for the rapper. In his 2016 book, "Unashamed," Lecrae writes that when he was younger, he was baptized in the Pacific Ocean by a man he identifies as Brother Santiago while visiting his grandmother.

And he shared events that took place during his visit to the Holy Land including Bethlehem, Jericho, and the Mount of Beatitudes where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount.

Over the years, Lecrae has talked openly about his teenage years growing up in Houston, Texas where he was involved with drugs and gang members.

"My uncles were young and wrapped up in the streets, gangs and drugs and just promiscuous," he told CBN in a previous interview. "I idolized it. I wanted to be the gang member. I wanted every tattoo that my uncle had. I saw my first gun and all these different things. I was like, 'This must be what it means to be a man.'"

While sitting in the back of a cop car having been arrested on a drug possession charge, he felt God speak to him in a life-changing way — all through the kind actions of a police officer.

"The police officer goes to the back of my car, and he saw the Bible," Lecrae recalled. "He came back to the police car and said, 'Son, you've got a Bible in your car. Do you know what that Bible is about?' I was like, 'I need to.' He said, 'Today, I'm going to let you go, 'cause I want you to get into that Bible and I want you to start living it.' That really did something to me. I didn't want to get into any kind of trouble like that again."

From that point forward, the talented musician started to allow the Holy Spirit to work in his heart, and, as they say, the rest is history.