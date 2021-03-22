Marvel Comics to Introduce First LGBTQ-Identifying Captain America During Pride Month

Marvel Comics will introduce its first gay Captain America during the LBGTQ Pride Month this June.

The new character, Aaron Fischer, represents the first LGBTQ character to hold the Captain's shield in the comic's 80-year history, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The United States of Captain America is the latest attempt by the entertainment industry to normalize and glorify gay characters in comic books and cartoons.

Marvel has unveiled its first gay 'Captain America.' Aaron Fischer is “an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society,” the comic's artist says. https://t.co/2ujQ5PbTwz — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 18, 2021

Fischer is also described as "the Captain America of the Railways - a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the homeless. Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero."

Joshua Trujillo, who wrote the debut issue, says the new Captain America was inspired by the brave efforts of regular people who are just trying to improve their lives.

"Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life," said Trujillo. "He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes."

But this is not the first time Marvel Comics has introduced a gay character.

CBN News previously reported that the company launched a drag queen superhero named Shade, as a part of its Iceman comic book series.

Shade possessed "teleportation powers," and could "create and enter a pocket dimension inside her handheld folding fan."

The Hollywood Reporter said that additional Captains will be introduced at a later date by the comic book company.