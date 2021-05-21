'Drag Queen Story Hour' Coming Into Homes on PBS 'Let's Learn' TV Series

Parents need to be aware "Drag Queen Story Hour" is returning, and this time it's not just at local libraries – instead, it could be coming into your own home.

The Daily Wire reports the New York City Department of Education and the public media company The WNET Group are partnering together for a new education television program called "Let's Learn," which is geared toward kids ages 3 to 8.

One of the latest episodes of the program features a drag queen named Little Miss Hot Mess as the host. The drag queen reads and dances to a book he wrote titled "The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish," which is a play on the classic nursery rhyme "The Wheels on the Bus."

"You may be wondering to yourself, 'What on earth is a drag queen?' Well, don't worry because I'm going to tell you," the drag queen said. "Drag queens, we are everyday people who love to play pretend and dress up as often as we can. We love to wear shiny, sparkly outfits with all of our sequins and all of our glitter and a lot of jewelry and maybe a little too much makeup," the host added. "And big hair, and big personalities. We like to perform on stage. We like to sing and dance and tell jokes. Sometimes we like to lip-sync, which is when we move our mouths to other people's songs."

"I wrote this book because I wanted everyone to get to experience the magic of drag and to get a little practice shaking their hips or shimmying their shoulders to know how we can feel fabulous inside of our own bodies," Little Miss Hot Mess said.

The book reveals all of the characteristics described by the drag queen, including heavy makeup, snapping, shimmying, twirling, and hip-shaking, according to The Daily Wire.

"We're not really queens or princesses or royalty. But we just believe if we act like we are people will treat us as such," the drag queen explained.

When the host is finished reading the book, he concluded by describing drag queens to the children.

"You'll notice this wonderful smorgasbord of drag queens because, you know what, drag queens, we come in all shapes and sizes and colors and ages and genders and abilities," Little Miss Hot Mess explained. "And we speak different languages and we have different styles and different tastes. And if you see a thousand drag queens, you're going to see a thousand different ways to be a drag queen."

The Daily Caller reported the "Let's Learn" series doesn't belong to PBS, but the programming is being made available to PBS stations.

As CBN News has reported, Drag Queen Story Hours have spread to libraries, schools, bookstores, and even liberal churches across the country in the last few years, trying to convince young children the LGBTQ lifestyle is normal and exciting.

The library events are about 45 minutes long for children aged three to eight years old and intend to capture children's imaginations and normalize gender fluidity through "unabashedly queer role models," according to the Drag Queen Story Hour's official website.

These events came under fire in March of 2019, when outraged parents discovered that a convicted sex offender read to children at a public library in Houston, Texas. Albert Alfonso Garza, known as "Tatiana Mala Nina," was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in 2006. Library officials said they were unaware of the drag queen's criminal record.

One month later, activists exposed a second "drag queen" as a convicted child sex offender, who was involved in reading stories to children at a local Houston library. LifeSite News reported the man was convicted of multiple sexual assaults against four young children (ages 4, 5, 6, and 8) in 2004. He was incarcerated and is listed as a "high-risk sex offender."

The activists also uncovered the man had worked as a transgender prostitute and a porn actor.

Then in July, parents and others complained after Portland, Oregon's St. Johns Library posted disturbing pictures last October of kids playing on the floor and lying on top of a man dressed as a woman during a drag queen reading event.

Elizabeth Johnston, also known as the Activist Mommy, at the time called the issue surrounding gender confusion, 'gender insanity.'

"Moms and daughters transitioning to the opposite sex together," she said in a YouTube video. "We've got guys going into girls' locker rooms and bathrooms and drag queens are reading stories to children in public libraries, thereby normalizing this behavior of men dressing up in high heels, a wig, a bra, and copious amounts of makeup."

She continued, "Whatever happened to puppet shows and craft day at the library?"